BLUETTI Readies to Ignite A Romantic Valentine's Day

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- With Valentine's Day right around the corner, lovebirds are racking their brains to find more creative gifts than traditional flowers or chocolate to express love. Luckily, BLUETTI has rolled out loads of savings on solar generators as of Feb. 6 for celebrations with someone special at home, outdoors, or on the road.

As the most prominent model launched in 2022, the AC500 is sold at a favourable price now on the BLUETTI Canada website and Amazon store. Its earlybrid price will end on February 28. No one would miss out on the best deals as it has a 5,000W inverter and a expandable capacity from 3,072Wh~18,432Wh while working with B300S LFP batteries. The max. 8,000 input rate (PV+AC) allows a lighting charging speed, 0 to 80% capacity charging takes within ONE HOUR.

It's frustrating to lose power unexpectedly while spending quality time at home or in the wild. AC200MAX adopts premium LifePO4 battery to provide 3500+ life cycles. It also has a 2,200W PSW inverter and 2,048Wh capacity to fulfill most power demand, which can be extended by connecting with B230 or B300 expansion batteries.

Walk through the wonderland of nature, where there's clean air, acres of woods, and streams flowing by. Portable power stations like BLUETTI EB3A, EB55, or EB70S can charge cellphone, walkie-talkie, camera, coffee maker, mini fridge, and more. Intuitive BLUETTI APP control makes it easy to monitor update firmware with clicks on the cellphone!

Enjoy a solar lifestyle with BLUETTI solar panels PV68, PV120, PV200, PV350 . Simply set up the solar panel and adjust the tilt based on the sunlight intensity to generate the optimal solar input. Given up to 23.4% high conversion rate of the solar panel, batteries can quickly sip power from the sun and run your electronics for hours. Achieving power self-sufficiency has never been easier!

BLUETTI will launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign during Valentine's Day Sale. Participants can upload photos and share their love stories or post anonymous SMS to express their affection. Free EB3A, PV68, and C$20 coupons are available to lucky winners. Click https://www.bluettipower.ca/pages/valentines-day-sale to learn more.

