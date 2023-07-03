BLUETTI Launches Prime Day Promotion: Unlock Huge Savings on Power Solutions

TORONTO, July 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- BLUETTI, a pioneer in the renewable energy storage industry, launches its Prime Day promotion from July 1 to July 20 with great deals on Amazon and its website.

Here are some highlights of this event:

AC200P: Power Center on the Road

Ideal for camping and RVing, the AC200P sports a 2,000Wh battery and a powerful 2,000W AC output (4,800W surge). Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or coffee on a chilly morning and snuggle up with an electric blanket during an overnight camp-out—all powered by a single BLUETTI AC200P. Furthermore, its 700W solar charge ensures extended stays even in remote locations.

AC180: Robust Mobile Power Anywhere

The AC180 is a compact yet powerful solution for overlanding, DIY projects, and emergency backup. At 17kg, the AC180 has a 1,152Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 1,800W AC output (2,700W surge) to provide all the power needed. The AC180 also features an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function, ensuring full productivity when working from home.

AC60: Explore More of the Outdoors

For sailing, fishing, and boating, the 9.1kg AC60 is the perfect companion with an IP65 rating for water resistance. Besides its 403Wh capacity, it can connect with two B80 batteries for a max 2,015Wh. Its early bird price lasts until July 20 with a discount code PRAC60 to save more.

EB3A and EB70S: Portable Power for Camping

The EB3A and EB70S weigh 4.6 kg and 9.7 kg respectively and offer plenty of juice. These portable power boxes feature multiple outlets to charge various outdoor essentials. Their pass-through charging allows smooth operation while charging from wall outlets, cars, or solar panels.

More Perks During the Event

For orders placed on July 11 and 12, shoppers will earn triple BLUETTI Bucks and get corresponding gifts based on their specific purchases. Check affordable power solutions now at https://www.bluettipower.ca/

About BLUETTI

With an unwavering commitment to sustainability and green energy solutions, BLUETTI has established itself as a global leader since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI not only enhances our home experiences but also contributes to a sustainable future for our planet. With customers in over 100 countries, BLUETTI has gained the trust of millions, transforming the way we harness and utilize energy.

