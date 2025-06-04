Blue Sky Confirms Uranium Discovery Potential at its ISR Corcovo Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2

OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the initial technical review work completed at the Corcovo Uranium Project, an "in situ" recovery ("ISR") high potential target in Mendoza Province, Argentina. The geological team has reviewed and interpreted bore-hole survey data from 89 historical oil and gas ("O&G") wells, identifying radiometric anomalies at four different stacked horizons, including significant sections up to 10m in thickness along an open trend of more than 10km long (see Figure 1).

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO of the Company stated, "This data from Corcovo represents a major step forward towards a potential second significant discovery for our Company. The quality and continuity of the radiometric anomalies support the ISR potential of the region, initially recognized as area prospective for uranium by the National Atomic Energy Commission ("CNEA") and confirm Corcovo as a promising new target area in our portfolio."

The Corcovo Project covers 20,000 hectares at the northeastern margin of the O&G producing Neuquén Basin. The geological potential of the region for uranium ISR deposits was initially defined by CNEA, the state-owned nuclear company, as reported in the International Atomic Energy Agency and Nuclear Energy Agency document titled: "Uranium 2024: Resources, Production and Demand". Blue Sky optioned the Corcovo project in 2024 as part of a strategic initiative to broaden the Company's medium to long-term prospects for discovery of additional uranium mineral resources. The project benefits from flat topography, road access, and year-round accessibility, supporting cost-effective exploration and potential future ISR development.

Highlights of the Technical Review:

Blue Sky geologists obtained data for the historical O&G wells via public access request. The data review and interpretation was completed for 89 drill holes for which gamma-ray, density, and self-potential ("SP") logs were obtained and provided strong geological control. Thirty wells detected ("Ueq") (see Table 1). Four discrete uranium-bearing intervals were identified in fluvial and channelized sandstones, including:

Centenario Formation Core: 500–600m* depth, most continuous and highest-grade target identified based on the data available to date





Centenario Formation Edge: 500–550m* depth, transitional zone, isolated intercepts up to 60 ppm Ueq in less continuous horizon





Neuquén Horizon: 300–400m* depth, shallowest zone with continuous sandstone layers, preliminary Uranium equivalent values range between 25–65 ppm.





Rayoso Channel: 450–500m* depth, interpreted paleo-channel fill, shows Ueq anomalies ranging from 30–80 ppm.

*depths indicated are metres below drilling surface

The Centenario Formation Core is the main target, where prospective radiometric anomalies between 1 and 10m thickness were detected, with values up to 261 ppm Ueq (0.03 U 3 O 8 eq; drill hole JCP-1002, @ 560.30m and 560.37m) and estimated porosity values were between 22%–30% (see methodology description below). Uranium equivalent values were obtained directly from calibrated spectral gamma-ray logs, using spectrometric tools with readings approximately every 0.15 to 0.25 metres.

A preliminary Ueq×thickness contour map for the Centenario Formation Core target outlines a potential roll-front morphology along approximately 7km (see Figure 1, grey dashed line). The estimated porosity indicates potentially favorable conditions for "in situ" recovery production methodologies. In the northwestern zone where the best results to date have been identified, the interpretation is considered preliminary and based on limited historical drillholes.

Deposit Model

The Inkai uranium project in Kazakhstan is one of the world-leading ISR mining projects and a model for exploration at Corcovo. This roll-front uranium mineralization is hosted in permeable Cretaceous fluvial sandstones, with mineralized zones located at depths of 350 to 530 metres. Individual orebody thicknesses range from 2 to 10 metres, with localized zones reaching up to 15 metres. A characteristic of Inkai is the continuity and scale of the mineralization: roll-front horizons are laterally extensive, commonly traceable for over 25 kilometers in length and up to hundreds of metres in width. These dimensions, combined with favorable porosity and permeability, support efficient and sustained ISR operations. The deposit averages approximately 0.03% U₃O₈ and contains proven and probable reserves totaling 368 million tonnes with 251 million pounds of U₃O₈ (www.cameco.com 06/02/2025).

Planned Activities and Data Acquisition

The Company has confirmed the existence of additional subsurface information within the Corcovo area, including a 3D-2D seismic survey and data from approximately 200 historical drill holes with spacing of approximately 330 to 400 metres. The drill hole information will be particularly valuable in the northwestern sector, where the current drill spacing is generally wider. This additional information will support 3D seismic interpretation to refine the morphology of horizons with anomalous uranium equivalent and their relation to subsurface geologic structures. The process is underway to secure access to this information. In addition, the Company aims to obtain water samples from active oil wells operating under secondary recovery within the property limits, and drill cuttings from historic holes, to validate the historic gamma-ray data and complete geochemical testing.

Drill Hole Data Summary

Table 1. Summary of Drill Holes with Significant Intervals of Anomalous Ueq

(Intervals approximate true thickness as all holes drilled vertically through flat-lying strata.)

Hole ID Year From (m) To (m) GR (API) Ueq (ppm) Thickness (m) Horizon JCP-1001 2007 576 577 416 39 0.8 Centenario Edge 584 594 389 36 9.7 Centenario Core 598 605 366 32 7.8 Centenario Core 570 571 349 28 0.5 Centenario Edge 611 611 339 31 0.5 Centenario Core JCP-1006 2008 569 579 743 65 10.1 Centenario Core 443 445 397 36 1.7 Rayoso Channel 542 543 384 35 1.1 Centenario Core JCP-1004 2008 588 589 679 69 1.1 Centenario Core JCP-1002 2007 559 564 823 66 5.0 Centenario Core 569 569 300 19 0.2 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2066 2018 637 638 749 70 0.8 Centenario Core 657 657 403 36 0.8 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2016 2013 569 570 954 78 1.4 Centenario Core CoHS-2026 2009 328 330 787 76 1.7 Neuquén 576 577 417 31 0.8 Centenario Core CoHS-2027 2015 572 573 625 60 1.5 Centenario Core 430 433 324 27 3.5 Rayoso Channel 314 318 305 24 3.5 Neuquén CoH.a-4 2007 548 549 491 49 0.8 Centenario Edge 488 490 422 37 1.7 Rayoso Channel 603 604 343 25 0.6 Centenario Core 612 613 329 31 0.5 Centenario Core 749 750 327 25 0.6

CoHS.a-1021 2011 575 576 549 54 1.0 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2034 2016 436 437 416 38 1.2 Rayoso Channel 567 567 357 20 0.3 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2064 2018 563 568 367 32 4.7 Centenario Core CoHS.ia-2009 2012 575 578 327 24 2.6 Centenario Core CoHS.ia-2015 2013 568 568 304 24 0.2 Centenario Core CoHS-2010 2012 577 578 439 41 0.6 Centenario Core CoHS-2013 2012 573 574 354 31 0.5 Centenario Core CoHS-2019 2013 578 579 721 60 1.2 Centenario Core 570 572 709 65 2.1 Centenario Core CoHS-2022 2014 471 471 359 24 0.5 Centenario Core CoHS-2028 2015 578 578 362 24 0.3 Centenario Core CoHS-2029 2015 574 575 421 31 1.1 Centenario Core ECo.a-3 2006 575 578 304 24 2.9 Centenario Core ECo.a-5 2006 588 589 304 24 1.1 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2001 2011 573 573 345 26 0.5 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2068 2018 591 592 427 37 0.6 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2014 2013 577 578 337 30 0.6 Centenario Core CoHS.a-1009 2009 703 703 304 24 0.2 Centenario Core CoHS.a-1018 2010 428 429 517 44 1.1 Rayoso Channel 571 571 349 32 0.5 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2004 2011 570 571 446 45 1.3 Centenario Core 579 582 314 24 3.1 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2007 2012 573 574 367 33 0.6 Centenario Core CoHS.a-2012 2012 576 577 438 38 0.6 Centenario Core 441 442 375 34 0.8 Rayoso Channel Note: Ueq is a length weighted average over the reported interval.

Methodology and QA/QC

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. obtained oil and gas drilling data for 89 wells from Pluspetrol, for work conducted on the properties between 2006 and 2018 including by its corporate predecessors (see drill hole information in Table 2). This data originates from historical oil and gas exploration programs and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person.

Uranium equivalent values were obtained directly from calibrated spectral gamma-ray logs using NaI(Tl) crystal-based tools, with measurements taken approximately every 0.15 to 0.25 metres. Readers are cautioned that uranium-series disequilibrium may affect radiometric results, potentially leading to either underestimation or overestimation of actual uranium content.

Porosity was estimated using an average derived from three geophysical logs: the neutron log, the compressional sonic log, and the bulk density ("RHOB") log. This standard petrophysical approach provides a reasonable approximation in the absence of core data. Density values reported are taken from the RHOB profile in historical oil and gas well logs.

Qualified Persons

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi, CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. Blue Sky is advancing its flagship Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit through a joint venture with subsidiaries of Corporación América Group. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

