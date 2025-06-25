Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second tranche of the private placement through the issuance of 6,828,300 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $409,698 (the "Offering"). To date the Company has issued 27,361,633 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,641,698.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.075 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue, expiring June 26, 2028.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

Finder's fees of $4,108.86 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 68,481 non-transferable finder's warrants are being issued (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue, expiring on June 26, 2028.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement for $96,000 in Units. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering in this second tranche are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on October 26, 2025. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

