Blue Sky Uranium Acquires Key Subsurface Data for Corcovo Uranium Project, Mendoza Province, Argentina

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained an additional substantial historic subsurface dataset for its Corcovo Uranium Project an "in situ" recovery ("ISR") high potential target, located in the Western Malargüe Mining District, Mendoza Province, Argentina. This dataset was originally generated by operators in the oil & gas ("O&G") with concession holdings in the area. The new data package includes complete information from 449 historical O&G wells ranging from more than 500 metres up to 750 metres in depth within the Corcovo concession area, featuring geophysical logging data such as gamma-ray, spontaneous potential (SP), and other parameters, compiled in the O&G industry standard format for well log data (Log ASCII Standard or "LAS" format). In addition, the Company received 34 2D seismic lines, covering the entire Corcovo project area (Figure 1).

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO of the Company stated, "This new data package is a major milestone for the Corcovo Project. Blue Sky now have a massive amount of information from over 500 drill holes that will allow us to rapidly enhance our geological model, improve confidence in the interpreted uranium-bearing horizons, and potentially accelerate future targeting for ISR-style uranium mineralization."

Blue Sky had previously acquired data from 89 O&G wells from which the team identified radiometric anomalies at four different stacked horizons and outlined a potential roll-front morphology along approximately 7km (see News Release dated June 4, 2025). The newly acquired information is currently being integrated into Blue Sky's geophysical and geological interpretation to refine the exploration targets. The Company continues to work to identify and access additional data, including 3D seismic surveys known to have been previously performed in the project area.

The Corcovo Project covers 20,000 hectares at the northeastern margin of the O&G producing Neuquén Basin. The geological potential of the region for uranium ISR deposits was initially defined by CNEA, the state-owned nuclear company, as reported in the International Atomic Energy Agency and Nuclear Energy Agency document titled: "Uranium 2024: Resources, Production and Demand". Blue Sky optioned the Corcovo project in 2024 as part of a strategic initiative to broaden the Company's medium to long-term prospects for discovery of additional uranium mineral resources. The project benefits from flat topography, road access, and year-round accessibility, supporting cost-effective exploration and potential future ISR development.

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi, CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has demonstrated potential to host an in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

