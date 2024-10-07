Blazesoft launches new online social casino Yay Casino

Available for free-to-play entertainment to U.S. players.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Blazesoft diversifies its product portfolio through the launch of a new online crypto social casino to the U.S. market. The introduction of YayCasino.com, developed in-house on Blazesoft's proprietary-integrated platform, shows the strength of Blazesoft's multi-brand strategy, allowing the company to swiftly adapt its offering to meet specific customer requirements. What differentiates it from Blazesoft's current products Fortune Coins , Zula Casino , and Sportzino is its offering of alternative payment methods, its personalized approach towards its VIP users, and unique games that are exclusively available only on Yay Casino.

Blazesoft introduces Yay Casino to U.S. players featuring exciting new releases, promotions, and secure alternative payment methods. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)

The launch follows the successful introduction of Blazesoft's affiliate program Priority Play , which embodies our commitment to offering an all-in-one approach. With Priority Play, affiliates can enjoy a unified experience with one central platform that enables promotion of all our brands through one registration. In the foreseen future, Priority Play will provide a unique experience to all brands' customers – one user account, one wallet, and one cohesive experience across our platforms.

With Yay Casino , users can expect exciting games including popular options like slots, jackpots, fish games, megaways. The social casino will feature daily releases supplied by top tier gaming providers and crypto payment options with all major currencies supported.

"As Blazesoft continues to grow, it's important that we always stay close to our customers. Yay Casino is the result of an impressive team effort within the company, offering our American customers a product and experience truly tailored to their needs. We are now really excited for Yay Casino to get off to a great start, and as with all of our brands, provide the highest standards of customer experience, product offerings and player safety," says Blazesoft CEO Mickey Blayvas.

Looking ahead, Blazesoft is focused on continuous growth in the social space. We aim to expand the visibility and size of our existing brands, offering an enhanced experience to our customer base. Additionally, we have exciting projects in new verticals coming into fruition later this year that will provide refreshing value to our customers.

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com , ZulaCasino.com , Sportzino.com , and YayCasino.com the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

SOURCE Blazesoft Ltd.

For further information: and media inquiries, please contact Yuliya Ivanisova, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected].