Blazesoft Employees 'Carry the Fire Forward' in support of Princess Margaret's Annual Cancer Charity Event

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Blazesoft, service provider for established entertainment platforms across the U.S. and Canada, is proud to announce its support for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's (PMCF) annual Ride to Conquer Cancer. This transformative event raised vital funds for life-saving cancer research at The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre—one of the world's top five cancer research hospitals.

Blazesoft employees participate in Princess Margaret's annual Ride to Conquer Cancer 2025. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)

The Ride to Conquer Cancer took place recently on Saturday, June 7, 2025, uniting thousands of cyclists of all different levels. This year's theme, Carry The Fire, symbolized a shared determination to bring hope to a new generation of cancer patients, fueled by the groundbreaking work being done at Princess Margaret.

Blazesoft is proud to support this incredible initiative, donating a significant contribution and having several of its employees participate in the event. Each rider joined the journey with personal motivation, but all share one powerful mission: together, we Carry the Fire for cancer patients everywhere to create a world free from the fear of cancer.

"I'm honoured to be part of this year's ride. A dear friend of mine — healthy, young, with no risk factors — was diagnosed with cancer and told she'd have to wait 10 months just for diagnostic testing. I'm riding for her and in support of our local cancer centers like Princess Margaret, which has already raised over $300 million for life-saving research," said one of Blazesoft's ride participants. "It wouldn't be possible without science, without support, and without millions of community members who continue to donate and push us closer to a world free from the fear of cancer."

At the heart of the charity event was an unwavering commitment to support the two in five Canadians who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and the many more who are affected by it. While significant progress has been made, cancer continues to be a growing challenge, with new diagnoses expected to rise by 77% by 2050.

Every year, PMCF works tirelessly —alongside its passionate community of supporters—to raise the funds needed to drive world-class research, redefine standards of care, and create better outcomes for patients around the globe.

Blazesoft's involvement in the ride reflects its principle of corporate social responsibility, a core pillar of its business. Not only did the company proudly participate in this year's event, but it played a key role with its fundraising efforts and rallying its employees and broader network to raise significant contributions in support of cancer research and care.

Blazesoft support for this event is a natural extension of its corporate responsibility mission statement: to invest in the health and well-being of its community members and make a meaningful impact that uplifts its employees and the communities it serves. Whether through donations to local GTA hospitals, employee-led fundraising, or volunteer initiatives, Blazesoft remains dedicated to carrying the fire forward.

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft has established itself as a prominent service provider worldwide, delivering bespoke services to well-known e-commerce and entertainment companies across North America. Blazesoft's solutions offer a tailored approach to managing user experience, compliance, and product innovation. Founded on a vision to deliver high-quality solutions as a B2B service provider, Blazesoft is committed to becoming the number one choice for partners by maintaining the highest standard of integrity, embracing modern-age technology, and delivering cutting-edge solutions. Learn more: www.blazesoft.ca

About Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation:

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, we Carry the Fire for cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world. Learn more: www.thepmcf.ca

