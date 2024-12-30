Blazesoft Spreads Holiday Cheer with $250,000 Donation to Mackenzie Health Foundation

As families come together to celebrate love, hope and new beginnings during this holiday season, Blazesoft recognizes the profound impact compassionate care can have on the lives of the tiniest patients and their families. With this gift, Blazesoft will support the health and well-being of newborns in our community, ensuring they receive the specialized care they need in a nurturing environment.

The NICU at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital provides expert, around-the-clock care for the very small and premature newborns needing extra monitoring, treatment and care. These newborn rooms are equipped with negative air pressure to ensure no airborne particles leave the room helping prevent the spread of infection.

Similarly, the inpatient rooms in the Woman and Child Program provide patient comfort and are designed with a patient-first experience in mind. With the most advanced integrated smart technology and a comfortable environment, each light-filled and spacious room features seating amenities for a family member or friend to remain by their loved one's side.

"Our contribution is more than just a financial gift; it's an investment in the future of our community," said Blazesoft CEO Mickey Blayvas "We believe that every child deserves the best start in life, and we are honoured to play a role in providing that care through the incredible work of Mackenzie Health."

Nicole McCahon, President and CEO of Mackenzie Health Foundation, said, "We are deeply grateful for Blazesoft's generous support. This gift will make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and families who count on Mackenzie Health for essential care. We extend heartfelt thanks to Blazesoft for helping us continue to deliver exceptional and compassionate health care in our community."

This donation reflects Blazesoft's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility – it drives everything we do. By investing in the health and well-being of young people, Blazesoft is building the future of tomorrow – one filled with hope, resilience, and endless possibilities. Together, we are creating a stronger, more compassionate community for generations to come.

As we embrace the holiday spirit, let us remember the importance of giving back and supporting our communities. Blazesoft invites others to join in this mission of change and support for those who need it most.

About Blazesoft

Blazesoft Group is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, which is marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca

About Mackenzie Health and Mackenzie Health Foundation

Mackenzie Health is a dynamic regional health care provider. Mackenzie Health includes Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital, each with a full-service emergency department, core services such as surgery, medicine and critical care along with specialized programs. Its community-based locations and services continue to provide additional support to western York Region and beyond.

By inspiring meaningful gifts, Mackenzie Health Foundation helps ensure compassionate and leading-edge care continues to be available for the people of York Region. Community donors recently helped build and equip Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and enhance care at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital thanks to the generous support of the $250-million Ultimate campaign – the largest campaign led by a community hospital in Canada. Going forward, fundraising efforts will ensure a steady flow of resources to attract the very best talent, advance excellence in programs and services and secure the latest equipment and technology as Mackenzie Health focuses on providing the best possible outcomes for every patient who comes through its doors.

Mackenzie Health is proud to serve a population of more than 550,000 residents across western York Region and beyond. It is one of the fastest growing and most diverse communities in Canada. For more information, please visit mackenziehealth.ca or mackenziehealthfoundation.ca

