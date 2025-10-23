

Ten boroughs of Montreal, as well as the cities of Westmount and Montreal-Est, cycle all year long.

Extended transition and increased accessibility

The arrival of Montréal-Est and the addition of stations in Westmount to the network represent an important step in the development of the winter network and demonstrate BIXI's commitment to offering a consistent and comprehensive service to users 365 days a year. The two cities join the Montreal boroughs of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Outremont, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Ville-Marie, Sud-Ouest, and Verdun.

"Year-round service shows that users can count on BIXI as a form of public transportation, no matter the season," said Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montreal. "By expanding our network and integrating Westmount and Montréal-Est, we are responding to growing demand and encouraging even more people to adopt cycling as their daily mode of transportation, even in winter."

"Summer or winter, Loto-Québec is very proud to be the presenting partner of BIXI Montréal. The Corporation is committed to sustainable mobility and encourages this active and eco-friendly mode of transportation, which helps reduce our collective environmental footprint," said Éric Meunier, Director of Community Involvement at Loto-Québec

The winter network is strategically located near snow-cleared bike paths and metro stations, facilitating multimodal travel and connections. The fleet consists of mechanical bikes equipped with studded tires and non-slip pedals for better traction.

BIXI is focusing on optimizing its service to ensure a transition to the winter network that is more accessible than ever. The transition period will begin on November 15th, at which point users will benefit from longer bike availability during a bridge period. In addition, electric bikes and the new BIXI Trailers will remain available until December 1st and will return in the spring.

An appreciated and adopted service

Only bike-sharing service in the world to offer bikes adapted to the cold season, BIXI is experiencing strong growth in winter adoption, made possible thanks to the support of its exclusive partner, Loto-Québec. A survey conducted in the spring of 2025 confirmed that the number of respondents who had already ridden a bike in winter had nearly doubled compared to the previous year, from 35% to 61%. This increase reflects not only the impact of the initial pilot project, but also user loyalty. In addition, 63% of respondents said they use BIXI year-round to save time on their commutes. Even during the storm of the century in February 2025, when mountains of snow blocked almost all other transportation options, BIXI recorded trips.

Flexible pricing for winter months

Seasonal passes are valid until November 15th, 11:59 p.m. After that date, users who wish to use the service can purchase a monthly pass for $23 for 30 days or a one-way ticket, allowing for maximum flexibility over the coming months. Existing monthly passes will continue to be valid after November 15th. BIXI passes can be purchased or canceled at any time in My BIXI Space.

