MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Since it began operating in 2009, the BIXI fleet has now reached more than 100 million trips. While the 50 million trip milestone was reached in 2022, BIXI usage has continued to skyrocket through numerous territorial expansions and densifications, operational optimization, and richer customer experience. Recently named one of the 25 most important inventions of the 21st century, BIXI has this year strengthened its position as a true public transport and is now looking back on an exceptional 2025 season, marked by expansion into four new cities, the launch of a new product, and a series of usage records.

BIXI Montréal (CNW Group/BIXI Montréal)

Sustained growth

The year 2025 was once again synonymous with ridership growth, continuing the momentum of previous seasons. June, July, August, and September all saw record usage levels, demonstrating the network's ability to meet massive demand, as was the case on June 11 with 98,618 daily trips. July set an all-time record with 2,340,000 trips, becoming the best month in BIXI's history.

"These successive records prove that BIXI is a form of public transportation. The phenomenal growth we are seeing, with nearly 2.5 million trips per month on a recurring basis, confirms not only the reliability of the service, but also the enthusiasm of the Quebec population," said Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montreal.

The trailer, a real innovation in the world of mobility

BIXI continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation: in July, the world's first fleet of trailers integrated into a bike-sharing system was launched. Entirely designed and assembled in Montreal, the BIXI trailer goes beyond everyday transportation needs, offering a practical and eco-friendly alternative to cars. In the first few months of use, during which 50 trailers were gradually added to the network, the fleet has already completed 11,000 km for its first 1,000 trips. BIXI has found that their trips averaged 10 km, compared to 2.9 km for regular and electric-assist bikes, and that 21% of uses were with a personal bike.

It is this spirit of innovation that has earned the bike-sharing service international recognition with its induction into TIME magazine's prestigious Hall of Fame of the 25 best inventions of the 21st century, alongside the iPhone, the Mars Rover, and Google Maps, among others.

Coming soon throughout Quebec

The year 2025 also featured expansion, including a first outside the greater Montreal area. After opening in Sherbrooke in July, BIXI expanded into three new cities in the Montreal area: Saint-Lambert, Saint-Eustache, and Deux-Montagnes. This growth is part of a national expansion plan that has brought the BIXI network to 13 cities to date, with 12,600 bikes (including 3,200 electric bikes) distributed across nearly 1,000 stations in Quebec.

During the summer, BIXI strengthened its presence at the heart of its network with the opening of three new Carrefours BIXI, in addition to the one in La Fontaine Park, opened in 2024. Located at the corners of McGill/De la Commune and Pierre-De Coubertin/Aird, as well as in Père-Marquette Park, these innovative hubs allow bikes to be returned to users seven times faster, while also serving as meeting places for community interaction. The Carrefour BIXI project was awarded the People's Choice Award at the Leaders in Mobility Awards Gala on November 6th.

"This extraordinary year is the result of the faith our users have placed in us and the commitment of our entire team to constantly innovate and improve our service," said Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montreal. "Every record broken, every new city joined, and every innovation brings us closer to our goal: to cement the use of bike sharing as a sustainable, reliable, and flexible mode of public transportation throughout Quebec!"

Finally, BIXI would like to take this opportunity to thank its valued partners who have helped make these achievements possible: Loto-Québec, presenting partner; Fizz; Tangerine--exclusive partner of BIXI electric bikes; Beneva; and Rachelle Béry.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Westmount, Mount-Royal, MontréalEst, Longueuil, Laval, Boucherville, Terrebonne, Sainte-Julie, Sherbrooke and, soon, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes and Saint-Lambert. By 2025, the BIXI network will include 12,600 bicycles, including 3,200 electric bikes, at 1,080 stations in 13 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

