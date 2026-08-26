BIXI continues to expand its network in the west of the island with its launch in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Montreal West

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- BIXI is announcing a new expansion of its network in the West Island with the deployment of ten stations, including seven in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and three in Montreal West. Starting today, residents of these two cities can access the entire BIXI network, which now spans 20 cities, with a single subscription and no zone restrictions.

This expansion is part of BIXI's ongoing development in the western part of the island. Following the recent launch of the service in Dorval, the deployment of new stations in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Montreal West further strengthens BIXI's presence and the interconnectivity of its network across the island.

A more accessible and better-connected network

In Dollard-des-Ormeaux, the seven stations, located near high-traffic areas, will provide access to a fleet of 64 bicycles, including 32 electric-assist bicycles and 32 regular bicycles.

In Montreal West, the three new stations will expand the network in the southwest part of the island, extending the existing network in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. This expansion will also improve intermodal connectivity with the Montreal West train station, which will now be served by two BIXI stations, up from one previously.

As active transportation plays an increasingly important role in daily commutes and the recent arrival of the REM nearby is changing people's transportation habits, this expansion enhances the transportation options available to residents of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Montreal West. It also helps strengthen BIXI's presence in the west and improve the network throughout the Greater Montreal area.

"Municipalities play a key role in the development of our network. This expansion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Montreal West allows us to strengthen the network's connectivity and offer residents more options for their daily commutes. It reflects the growing demand for sustainable and flexible mobility solutions," said Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montreal.

"The introduction of BIXI in Montreal West reflects our commitment to building a town where active transport is a simple, attractive and accessible option for everyone. By joining a growing network in the West End, we are providing residents with more choices for sustainable mobility options, while enhancing the overall quality of life in our community," said Jonathan Cha, Mayor of the Town of Montreal West.

"As the transportation planning authority, the ARTM works with its partners to better integrate the various transportation options for the benefit of users. The redeployment of BIXI stations in the West Island, as part of the REM Access Program, strengthens connections to the Montreal West station and offers residents greater flexibility and convenience in their commutes," said Philippe Dubé, Director of Operations and Equipment Management.

Users can now locate stations, check bike availability, and rent a BIXI using the BIXI mobile app or the bixi.com website.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization responsible for managing bikes haring services in Montréal, Laval, Longueuil, Sherbrooke, Westmount, Mont-Royal, Montréal-Est, Dorval, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Montréal West, Boucherville, Sainte-Julie, Saint-Lambert, Chambly Terrebonne, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes, Sainte-Thérèse, Boisbriand et Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac. In 2026, the BIXI network will include more than 13,000 bicycles, including 3,500 electric bikes, at 1,180 stations in 20 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

Info: BIXI Montréal, [email protected]