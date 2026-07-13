BIXI is launching in Dorval with six stations

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - BIXI is proud to announce the launch of its bike-sharing service in Dorval. This new location strengthens the network in the western part of the Island of Montreal and offers residents a new option for sustainable, active, and flexible transportation.

Six stations have been put into service, offering a total fleet of 66 bicycles, consisting of equal proportions of electric-assist bicycles and regular bicycles.

Located near key areas including sports facilities, green spaces, the waterfront, and the Dorval train station, the new stations will make it easier for residents and visitors alike to get around for daily commutes and recreational activities.

An expanded network in the western part of the island

The arrival of BIXI in Dorval helps expand the service's reach in the western part of the Island of Montreal and better connect this area to the metropolitan bike-sharing network. It also broadens the transportation options available for short-distance trips and promotes active and sustainable mobility.

With a single app, a flat rate, and unlimited-zone subscriptions, users can enjoy an increasingly vast interconnected network.

"We are very pleased to welcome the BIXI service to Dorval. This initiative is fully in line with our commitment to offering our residents and visitors more sustainable, convenient, and accessible transportation options. By connecting key areas of the city--including the train station, green spaces, and recreational facilities--these new stations will help promote active mobility while enhancing transportation options in our community. "We thank BIXI Montréal and our government partners for their collaboration in bringing this promising project to life for our community," said Marc Doret, mayor of Dorval.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dorval to the BIXI network. This rollout helps strengthen our presence in the western part of the Island of Montreal and makes bike-sharing accessible to a growing number of people. It is part of our ongoing expansion and responds to a growing demand for more flexible, accessible, and sustainable mobility solutions. "We would like to thank the Dorval administration for its collaboration and for the trust it has placed in us," said Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montréal.

Users can now locate stations, check bike availability, and rent a BIXI bike using the BIXI mobile app or the BIXI website.

This project is made possible by a grant of $110,457 awarded under the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility's 2025–2026 Financial Assistance Program for the Development of Active Transportation in Urban Areas (TAPU).

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a nonprofit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Laval, Longueuil, Sherbrooke, Westmount, Mont-Royal, Montréal-Est, Dorval, Boucherville, Sainte-Julie, Saint-Lambert, Chambly Terrebonne, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes, Sainte-Thérèse, Boisbriand et Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac. In 2026, the BIXI network will include more than 13,000 bicycles, including 3,500 electric bikes, at 1,180 stations in 19 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

Infos: BIXI Montréal, [email protected]