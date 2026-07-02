BIXI is Expanding its Service on the North Shore with The Addition of Three New Cities to Its Network

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - BIXI is proud to announce the expansion of its network to Boisbriand, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, and Sainte-Thérèse, as well as the addition of new stations to its existing service in Saint-Eustache.

This new rollout marks an important milestone in the development and expansion of the BIXI network, as well as in the strengthening of its inter-city connectivity. Driven by the collaboration of the four municipalities, this expansion will allow a growing number of residents to incorporate bike-sharing into their daily commutes and enjoy a better-connected network.

A Major Expansion on the North-Shore

This expansion totalises 20 stations and 108 bicycles, half of which are electric-assisted. Spread across the four municipalities, the stations have been installed at strategic locations near residential areas, businesses, parks, municipal services, business hubs, and major public transit stops. This rollout thus expands travel options on the North Shore and improves connectivity with the Greater Montreal region's public transit network. In Saint-Eustache, the expansion of the existing network includes the addition of 8 stations and 74 bikes, bringing the municipal network to 16 stations equipped with 154 bikes.

City Stations Mecanical Bikes E-Bikes Boisbriand 3 15 15 Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac 4 15 15 Sainte-Thérèse* 5 24 24 Saint-Eustache +8

(16 total) + 37

(154 total) + 37

(154 total)

*The stations in Sainte-Thérèse will be accessible at a later date

"This expansion on the North Shore marks a new milestone in the development and interconnection of the BIXI network. With a single, zone-free membership, users can access the entire network. This growth responds to sustained public demand and confirms the growing role of bike-sharing in Quebecers' travel habits. We hope to build on this momentum by making the service available to even more communities and, soon, throughout Quebec!", notes Sylvia Morin, chair of the BIXI board of directors.

"With the arrival of BIXI, we are enhancing Boisbriand's sustainable mobility options by offering a new, convenient, and flexible transportation solution. This is a concrete step to encourage active travel, in line with our commitment to diversifying transportation options and promoting more sustainable travel habits within our community," said Christine Beaudette, mayor of Boisbriand.

"The arrival of BIXI in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac is part of a broader discussion on mobility, as we begin developing a mobility plan that will, among other things, help us plan the expansion of our active transportation network. Located at key points throughout the area, the bike-sharing system will offer residents another option for their daily commutes, whether to access local shops and services, parks, and public spaces or to reach the Réseau express métropolitain (REM)," adds François Robillard, mayor of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

"The arrival of BIXI in Sainte-Thérèse represents a major step forward for sustainable mobility in our community. Thanks to our train station and our strategic location in the heart of the region, bike-sharing enhances our intermodal transportation options and makes everyday travel easier, whether it's getting to work, school, or local businesses. By joining a network shared with neighboring municipalities, Sainte-Thérèse is helping to create a sustainable mobility corridor across the North Shore," said Christian Charron, mayor of Sainte-Thérèse.

"The success of BIXI's first season in Saint-Eustache confirms our residents' interest in active transportation. With eight new stations, we are tangibly expanding this mobility option and helping to strengthen the interregional network. I look forward to seeing other cities in the region follow suit. Together, we can build a stronger, more cohesive, and better-connected network, benefiting the quality of life and health of our communities," concluded Saint-Eustache Mayor Marc Lamarre.

A cycling event to kick it off

Earlier today, BIXI and the four municipalities organized an intermunicipal bike relay to highlight inter-city connectivity on the North Shore, collaboration among the cities, the extent of the network, and the new transportation options available to residents.

The 20-kilometer route began at Sainte-Thérèse City Hall and ended at Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac City Hall, after passing through Boisbriand and Saint-Eustache. The 32 participants took turns running as part of teams made up of representatives from the various municipalities.

"This relay event provided a concrete example of the network's interconnectivity and the new travel options available on the North Shore. I would like to thank the mayors of the four municipalities, as well as the participants and residents who took part in this event and contributed to its success," concluded Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI.

BIXI continues to expand throughout Quebec

This expansion on the North Shore is part of a major growth phase for BIXI. In 2026, the network will continue to expand into several regions of Quebec, while enhancing its offerings in cities where the service is already available.

With the addition of Boisbriand, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, and Sainte-Thérèse, BIXI now serves 17 cities across Quebec. The network has more than 13,000 bikes--including 3,500 electric bikes--distributed across more than 1,100 stations.

This growth confirms the growing importance of bike-sharing as an active, flexible, and sustainable mode of public transportation and reaffirms BIXI's commitment to making its service accessible to an ever-increasing number of communities across the province.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a nonprofit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Laval, Longueuil, Sherbrooke, Westmount, Mont-Royal, Montréal-Est, Boucherville, Sainte-Julie, Saint-Lambert, Chambly Terrebonne, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes, Sainte-Thérèse, Boisbriand et Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac. In 2026, the BIXI network will include more than 13,000 bicycles, including 3,500 electric bikes, at 1,180 stations in 19 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

Renseignements: BIXI Montréal, [email protected]