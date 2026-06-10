BIXI and Loto-Québec unveil L'art en mouvement: bikes transformed by artists and an open-air gallery in the BIXI network this summer

The initiative involves 16 unique BIXI bikes sporting the colours of four local artists and 16 stations transformed into mini open-air galleries throughout Montréal, with itineraries to discover them.

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - BIXI and Loto-Quebec launch L'art en mouvement, an initiative to bring art into everyday life and public spaces, and where the works of art are both the vehicle and the destination. The two-part project, which was officially launched yesterday during a vernissage on Avenue Mont-Royal with Pierre Lapointe in attendance, will unfold throughout the summer across the BIXI network and showcase 32 works by 18 artists.

Sixteen bikes decorated by four artists

For the first part, 16 BIXI bikes were completely transformed by four artists with distinct styles: Trevor Kiernander and Jean-Sébastien Denis, from the prestigious Collection Loto-Québec, and emerging artists Gabor Bata and Riesbri, each of whom signed a series of four bikes.

BIXI bikes, the most popular in North America with an average of 7 trips per mechanical bike each day, will offer exceptional visibility and circulation to these works across 19 cities. Users will be invited to look for a bicycle signed by each artist and borrow it, living an immersive experience reminiscent of real art collectors.

Four free gallery itineraries across the network

The second part of L'art en mouvement consists of itineraries spread across 16 BIXI gallery-stations across several Montréal neighbourhoods. Reproductions of works from the Collection Loto-Québec will be integrated to transform specific stations into exhibition spaces accessible free of charge.

Whether it's during their daily commutes or while riding the discovery itineraries, users will have the chance to appreciate contemporary works of art in public spaces.

Creativity meets mobility

The singer-songwriter Pierre Lapointe, a lover of art in all its forms, sheds light on this project. "Montréal is a city that breathes through its artists, through the creative gestures that emerge where they are least expected. This initiative transforms BIXIs into works of art, infusing everyday life with poetry, offering passersby unexpected encounters with beauty. Just like the Collection Loto-Québec makes art move, I love the idea of art moving around freely in the city and surprising those who take the time to look during their journey."

"For over 40 years, Loto‑Québec has been showcasing Québec creativity and making art accessible to as many people as possible through the Collection Loto-Québec. We're very proud of this new initiative that continues our commitment to art and local artists. Thank you to BIXI for enthusiastically delivering on our wish to see art riding in the streets of Montréal!" says Marie-Claudel Lalonde, Vice-President of Social Responsibility and Marketing at Loto-Québec.

"With L'art en mouvement, we want to provoke encounters between culture and the daily lives of users and residents. The BIXI network is already part of the urban landscape and travel habits. But here, it becomes a new way to directly blend contemporary art with public spaces and travels throughout the city," adds Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI Montréal.

Through L'art en mouvement, BIXI Montréal and Loto-Québec offer a new way to discover Montréal, combining mobility, culture, and public space, while showcasing local artists. Art can be both what transports you and what awaits you: the station map and activity details are available on the BIXI website and app.

Loto-Québec is the presenting partner for BIXI for a fourth year. The corporation is proud to support this sustainable transportation that simplifies travel and encourages an active lifestyle. To fully enjoy the festival season, Loto-Québec also offers free BIXI use every Saturday evening from June 20 to August 8.

MEDIA KIT PHOTOS AND VIDEOS TO DOWNLOAD

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a nonprofit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Laval, Longueuil, Sherbrooke, Westmount, Mont-Royal, Montréal-Est, Boucherville, Sainte-Julie, Saint-Lambert, Terrebonne, Saint-Eustache, and Deux-Montagnes. In 2026, the BIXI network will include more than 13,000 bicycles, including 3,500 electric bikes, at 1,180 stations in 19 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years. As the province's sole gaming provider, it offers players the only legal, secure, and integrity-driven gaming experience they can rely on. It is a win for the people of Québec in so many ways--100% of its profits are reinvested back into the province, it champions a wide range of philanthropic causes, and it is a key driver of province-wide economic growth.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

Information: BIXI Montreal, [email protected]; Loto-Québec, [email protected]