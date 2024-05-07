New Office in Canada Signals BeiGene's Commitment to Innovating Cancer Care for Canadians

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - BeiGene Canada, the country affiliate of global oncology company BeiGene, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, affordable, and accessible oncology medications, has opened its first office in Canada. Situated in downtown Toronto, the new office space will be the Canadian headquarters where the company will work to extend the boundaries of 'the possible,' fulfilling BeiGene's promise of delivering best-in-class, innovative treatments to the Canadian cancer community.

"With the unveiling of our new workspace, we are not just establishing a physical presence, we are nurturing a local culture of innovation and partnership," says Peter Brenders, General Manager of BeiGene Canada. "Our new Toronto office is more than just bricks and mortar, it embodies our commitment to Canada for oncology drug development and injecting innovation into the fight against cancer."

To celebrate the inauguration of the Toronto office, BeiGene Canada hosted a gathering of trusted collaborators, team members and special guests, including industry leaders and cancer care advocates. Attendees explored the new office and gained insights into BeiGene's oncology research and treatment initiatives.

In keeping with BeiGene's patient-centric approach, a special presentation was made to Gilda's Club Greater Toronto, highlighting the company's commitment to supporting those affected by cancer. The donation will benefit Gilda's Toronto's Family Camp, which provides participants with the chance to engage in a community of shared experience while creating memories, connections and legacy as a family. Elana Shapiro, Manager, Development and Stewardship at Gilda's Club Greater Toronto graciously accepted the contribution on behalf of the organization.

About BeiGene Canada

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, BeiGene Canada is the country affiliate of the global oncology company BeiGene Ltd, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, affordable and accessible oncology medications. With a highly experienced and dedicated Canadian leadership team headed by pharmaceutical executive Peter Brenders, BeiGene Canada is committed to delivering new cancer therapies to the Canadian oncology community, including patients, caregivers, clinicians, and investigators. For more information about BeiGene Canada please visit www.beigene.ca.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues span five continents, with offices in Basel; Beijing; and Cambridge, U.S. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

SOURCE BeiGene Canada

For further information: Grant Perry, BeiGene Canada, [email protected], (647) 432-2658