Moncton researchers awarded grants for cancer research

MONCTON, NB, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BeiGene Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the global biotechnology company BeiGene, known for its focus on developing accessible and affordable oncology therapies, has announced the first grant recipients from its BeiGene Canada Fund for Research and Innovation. The initial half-million-dollar fund is aimed at advancing Canadian non-clinical research that moves us closer to more precise, effective cancer care, bringing public funding agencies, health charities, and private sector partners together to maximize collaborative impact.

The announcement was made by BeiGene Canada's General Manager, Peter Brenders, during the Health Research Symposium hosted by ResearchNB, taking place in Moncton, New Brunswick from November 14 to 15.

"The BeiGene Canada Fund is inspired by moments like this," said Peter Brenders. "It's deeply rewarding to recognize these outstanding researchers and imagine how their work could contribute to advancements in cancer care and broaden our scientific knowledge. Supporting Canadian research that aligns so closely with BeiGene's mission is at the core of our values. We are thrilled to award these grants from our Fund to two outstanding New Brunswick researchers, bringing the province's total contribution to 40% of our awarded grants across Canada." Brenders added, "We extend our gratitude to the Province of New Brunswick and ResearchNB for their partnership in making this initiative a reality."

The grant recipients are:

Dr. Stephen M. Lewis, Ph.D. of the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute, leading a project titled "Exploring Ribosomal Protein Dependency in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)." His research, which focuses on the molecular biology of cancer, aims to identify ribosomal proteins essential for the survival of NSCLC cells but not for healthy cells. By exploring these proteins as therapeutic targets, Lewis's study hopes to lay groundwork for future precision medicine approaches in treating NSCLC, a cancer with a low five-year survival rate in Canada.

Dr. Rodney J. Ouellette, Ph.D., also of the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute, is leading a groundbreaking project titled "Artificial Intelligence and Computational Biology Approaches to Predict Therapeutic Response in Plasma Extracellular Vesicles from Cancer Patients." This research utilizes innovative AI and deep learning to analyze extracellular vesicles (EVs)—small particles released by cancer and immune cells that carry proteins potentially influencing immune response. By deploying the Olink Quantitative Proteomics Platform to analyze protein data from patient plasma, Dr. Ouellette's team aims to identify biomarkers associated with therapeutic responses. This data-driven approach may lead to improved patient selection for immunotherapy and pave the way for new clinical trials.

"ResearchNB is committed to fostering health research and innovation in our province," said Pat Whalen, Chairperson, Research New Brunswick. "Partnerships like the one with BeiGene Canada demonstrate our shared commitment to transformative research that changes lives. By awarding these first grants, we're supporting our province's brightest talents, reinforcing the importance of collaboration, and taking steps toward a healthier future for Canadians."

About the BeiGene Canada Research and Innovation Fund

The funded research must be in the field of human health research and specifically related to cancer care, excluding clinical trials. Eligible applicants must be affiliated with a university, college, medical training program, regional health authority, or healthcare or research institution in Canada. Funding will be provided to the affiliated institution and not individual applicants. Applications are accepted at any time on a rolling basis. There are no deadlines to submit. For more information on the BeiGene Canada Fund, eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions, please visit www.beigene.ca/en-ca/fund.

About BeiGene Canada

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, BeiGene Canada is the country affiliate of global biotechnology company BeiGene, specialized in the discovery and development of novel, affordable and accessible oncology medications. BeiGene Canada is committed to delivering new cancer therapies to the Canadian oncology community, including patients, caregivers, clinicians, and investigators. For more information about BeiGene Canada please visit www.beigene.ca.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

About ResearchNB

ResearchNB supports research in New Brunswick. With a mission to power discovery together, ResearchNB funds leading edge research, promotes research excellence, and connects the dots across the agriculture, forestry, oceans, health, and energy sectors to build a well-funded and impactful research ecosystem.

Media Contacts



Grant Perry

BeiGene Canada

[email protected]

(437) 432-2658

SOURCE BeiGene Canada