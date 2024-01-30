Biotech Executive Meenu Chhabra Karson joins Bedford Group Transearch Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Bedford Group Transearch Life Sciences is pleased to announce the appointment of Meenu Chhabra Karson to their North American Healthcare Advisory Board.

Karson will join a group of accomplished leaders from across the Life Sciences and broader healthcare industry that will continue to play an integral role in supporting the evolution of Bedford Group Transearch's North American Healthcare practice. "We are thrilled Meenu Chhabra Karson has decided to join our Advisory Board", said Darren Raycroft, Co-Managing Director, North American Life Sciences for Bedford Group Transearch, "Meenu is one of those special leaders that has and continues to make a positive and meaningful impact on the Life Sciences industry and the teams she has led, not only through her breadth of executive, scientific, strategic and operational experiences but her genuine and authentic approach to leadership and people. We welcome her and look forward to her guidance and perspective."

About Meenu Chhabra Karson

Ms. Chhabra Karson is a recognized biopharmaceutical leader with a successful track record of team building, strategic transaction execution, and accelerating value-generating milestones. Since July 2023, she has served as the Executive Chairperson of a private preclinical-stage company developing novel therapeutics for a portfolio of neurodegenerative diseases including ALS, Parkinson's Disease and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Since January 2023, Ms. Chhabra-Karson has also served on the board of Macrogenics (MGNX) and is a member of the audit committee. Her previous board appointments include Chair of Apexigen Inc (APGN) and Fore Bio a clinical stage private precision oncology company.

Ms. Chhabra Karson has also served as a biotech CEO for 16 years and has been a life sciences executive for more than 20 years. Driven by her passion for the scientific journey and the positive impact of collaboration, she has raised more than $500M in capital (public and private) as well as delivered partnerships in value greater than $2B. From 2014 to 2020, she served as President and CEO of Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) from where she led the company through a successful IPO and subsequent financings to advance the pipeline of novel small molecules drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis pipeline to successful completion of Phase 2 studies. She also drove partnerships with Biogen, Astellas and Genentech. Prior to PTI, she was President and CEO of Allozyne, Inc. Prior to her time at Allozyne, she served as the Chief Business Officer at BioXell SpA, (BXLN) a spin-off from Roche Pharmaceuticals where she led corporate development and financing activities. Ms. Chhabra Karson has also held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis based in Switzerland.

About Bedford Group Transearch Life Sciences

Bedford Group Transearch is one of the largest retained executive search firms in the world, with 60 offices in 40 countries. With North American Life Sciences offices based in Toronto, Canada and Cambridge, Massachusetts, Bedford Group provides premium executive search and talent management solutions to a diverse group of Life Sciences and Healthcare clients, including start-ups, multi-nationals, publicly traded and private organizations. In addition to retained executive and board search, Bedford Group provides services in Succession Planning, Executive & Board Compensation, Culture, Organizational Design, Diversity and Inclusion and Leadership Assessment.

www.bedfordgroup.com/healthcare

For further information: Darren Raycroft, Co-Managing Director & North American Life Sciences Practice Leader, [email protected], 617.520.6657; Howard Pezim, Co-Managing Director & Global Healthcare Practice Leader, [email protected], 416.963.9000 x.223