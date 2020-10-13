BioSteel Rapidly Expands U.S. Footprint with Mega Distributors for New Ready-to-Drink Beverages

"For years, America's professional sports leagues have relied on BioSteel products to keep athletes hydrated, nourished and at the top of their games. We are thrilled to make our innovative sports drink more widely available to everyday consumers through these milestone distribution partnerships and new offerings," said John Celenza, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BioSteel. "Working with leaders like Reyes Beer Division, Manhattan Beer and many other partners will help propel sports' 'best kept secret' to new heights and increase BioSteel's market share in key regions."

BioSteel recently inked equity partnerships with NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and DeAndre Hopkins, as well as sports and fitness influencers such as Erin Andrews, Amanda Balionis and Brittany Matthews. The brand is working on a national advertising campaign featuring members of Team BioSteel that will promote the new sports drink. The distribution network will give BioSteel the ability to directly distribute to everywhere drinks are sold across America.

"BioSteel has seen monumental growth and success in their category and has become the go-to brand for pro athletes and fitness-minded consumers alike," said Bill Deluca, Chief Commercial Officer of Manhattan Beer. "We're proud to bring the official sports drink of the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center and our star Yankees shortstop, Gleyber Torres to New Yorkers."

BioSteel was founded in 2009 by former NHL player Michael Cammalleri and business partner John Celenza, with a focus on all-natural, sugar-free, and nutritious drink powders. This year, BioSteel has rolled out ready-to-drink, electrolyte-packed sports drinks in eco-friendly 16.7 fl. ounce tetra paks, with a range of flavors including Mixed Berry, Blue Raspberry, White Freeze, Rainbow Twist and Peach Mango. Trusted by athletes and sport professionals globally, BioSteel's premium sugar-free sports drink has been designed in the most natural way possible, with five electrolytes to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

In 2019, Canopy Growth acquired a majority stake in BioSteel, and is leveraging its partnership with global beverage leader Constellation Brands Inc (CBI) to rapidly expand BioSteel's U.S. footprint and build consumer awareness.

"The benefits of the strategic relationship between BioSteel and Canopy Growth are clearly showcased with these milestone distribution partnerships," said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth. "By leveraging Constellation's vast distribution network within the beverage category, we are able to deliver BioSteel sport hydration beverages to consumers across the U.S."

BioSteel ready-to-drink product offerings will be available in select retailers across the U.S. starting in December. BioSteel products can also be ordered online with nationwide shipping. For more information on where to purchase BioSteel and available product offerings, visit www.BioSteel.com.

BioSteel is a North America operated sports nutrition company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective line of nutritional products available. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com.

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its suppliers' brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly-trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Lee Distributors, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington DC, and Windy City Distributing. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer brands and career opportunities, explore the company's website at www.reyesbeerdivision.com.

A Top 10 U.S. Beer Distributor and one of the largest beer purveyors in the New York City area, Manhattan Beer Distributors serves more than 25,000 customers from five operational sites located in and around metropolitan New York, totaling over 1.5 million square feet of warehouse capacity. Powered by 1,800+ employees and a fleet of more than 400 delivery trucks, Manhattan Beer Distributors delivers over 45 million cases of beer each year to a service area spanning 15 New York counties. Founded in the late 1970s, Manhattan Beer Distributors also wholesales wine, hard cider, bottled water, and other non-alcoholic beverages. To learn more, visit manhattanbeer.com.

