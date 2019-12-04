Bio-K Plus International Inc., opens a research laboratory at INRS-Centre Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - During the Antibiotic Awareness Week, Bio-K Plus International Inc. announces the inauguration of its new basic and preclinical research laboratory at the INRS Center Armand-Frappier Health Biotechnology in Laval, Quebec.

As stated by the company's chief innovation officer, Pierre Falardeau, PhD: "This major laboratory expansion will allow the addition of state-of-the-art equipment to support our many research projects. and develop new products to meet customer needs. We want to stay ahead of the game in innovation and quality control that has been part of the company's DNA since it was founded. This is why we are delighted with the realization of this project, which is a continuation of our historic partnership with the INRS ".

Stéphane Roche, Director of Research and Academic Affairs at INRS adds: "We are pleased to welcome the Bio-K Plus research laboratories to the Armand-Frappier Health Biotechnology Center. Recent studies show how increasing research partnerships contributes not only to intensify the capacity for the valorisation and transfer of knowledge to the environment, but also to significantly increasing the impact of the scientific dissemination of the results in the scientific community. INRS has become a staple in the development of trusted partnerships. Our strength in fundamental and applied interdisciplinary research will allow us to innovate alongside Bio-K Plus."

For the past 10 years, the laboratory led by Mathieu Millette PhD, has been working to highlight the mechanisms of actions supporting the effectiveness of Bio-K Plus products in the fight against Clostridioides (Clostridium) difficile and against diarrhea associated with taking antibiotics. In fact, Bio-K Plus is used in more than 100 hospitals in Canada and the USA for the prevention of primary C. difficile. In addition to developing new methods to characterize the 3 probiotic strains that have made the company successful, the laboratory is essential to support the company's quality assurance program, which remains one of the few companies in the world of probiotics to be vertically integrated, from discovery to development, to production, to distribution.

Current research projects include Irritable Bowel Syndrome for which Bio-K Plus has recently received an allegation from Health Canada.

With this new investment, Bio-K Plus is once again demonstrating its interest to remain a major player in probiotic research and their multiple therapeutic interactions with their host.

About Bio-K Plus International

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus International Inc. is a family-owned biotech company based in the Laval High-Tech Science Park in Quebec. Bio-K Plus International Inc., it has more than 130 employees and specializes in researching, manufacturing and distributing quality probiotics. Bio-K Plus probiotics include products that contribute to the improvement of the intestinal flora in general but also for serious medical conditions such as diarrhea associated with antibiotics, the prevention of C. difficile and more recently the syndrome of irritable bowel. Bio-K Plus products are distributed in North America, Europe and Asia in capsule form and fermented, vegan or milk-based. The mission of the company is to offer a quality product with unique virtues that improve the health of people and whose benefits have been clinically proven. Bio-K Plus is the most recommended brand for pharmacists in Canada.

About the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

INRS is the only institution in Québec dedicated exclusively to university research and graduate training. Founded in 1969, INRS is composed of four research centres (Laval, Montréal, Montréal, Québec City and Varennes) working in priority sectors for the economic, social and cultural development of Québec. In partnership with the community and industry, INRS is proud to contribute to the development of society through its discoveries and the training of young people capable of scientific, social and technological innovation.

INRS has 150 professors and welcomes nearly 675 master's and doctoral students and 120 postdoctoral fellows. INRS offers a stimulating research-based training environment that includes personalized supervision, the availability of renowned professors and access to state-of-the-art research equipment.

The INRS - Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre contributes to Québec's research efforts, graduate training and technology transfer in the field of human, animal and environmental health. The Centre is located in Laval, more precisely in the heart of the Biotech City in the Science and High Technology Park, and close to several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

