Bakery Volume to Remain in Canada

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Bimbo Canada announced today plans to close its bakery in Lévis, Quebec the week of July 1, 2024. Products made at the facility can be baked at other bakeries where there is available capacity, primarily located in Quebec.

This decision supports our strategic efforts to drive productivity improvements in our operations through better efficiency, increasing capacity utilization, and reducing overall costs, while allowing us to provide the same high-quality products and services to our valued customers.

"Bimbo Canada is committed to building a sustainable company to meet our long-term business objectives. Since 2014, the company has invested more than $500M in Canada, with $160M of that in Quebec," said Marie-Ève Royer, President, Bimbo Canada. "While we have made every effort to sustain and build the business, over time, site utilization and production have steadily declined. It was a tough decision to close this bakery and I will personally ensure that we do everything possible to ease the impact on our people and encourage them to seek employment at other Bimbo Canada facilities that are hiring."

The bakery employs approximately 95 associates. Affected associates will receive severance packages, as well as personal counselling and ongoing outplacement services and workshops. In addition, associates will be encouraged to apply for open positions in other bakeries in the region, for example in Québec city and Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce (Vachon).

About Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 113 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 18+ brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Natural Bakery, POM, Vachon®, Little BitesTM and Takis®. Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company. Together, we are nourishing a better world with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly-productive and deeply-humane company. For more, visit www.bimbocanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

