MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Bimbo Canada is closing its bakery in Quebec City by the end of the year. Operations will wind down gradually over the balance of the year as production moves to our other bakeries. The business is focused on optimizing its manufacturing footprint and ensuring that its network of bakeries operate effectively and efficiently to drive profitable growth.

"By consolidating and continuing to make significant investments in our operations, we will ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of our business," said Marie-Ève Royer, President, Bimbo Canada. "It was a difficult decision, and I will personally ensure that we do everything possible to ease the impact on our people."

The bakery employs approximately 141 associates. In addition to a period of working notice, Bimbo Canada will provide severance packages, personal counselling and outplacement services.

About Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 113 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 18+ brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Natural Bakery™, POM®, Vachon®, Little Bites™ and Takis®. Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company. Together, we are nourishing a better world with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly-productive and deeply-humane company. For more, visit www.bimbocanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

