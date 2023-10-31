Partnership marks the latest example of how Bimbo Canada enhances value for its consumers

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Bimbo Canada, Canada's oldest and largest commercial bakery, is excited to announce its latest collaboration, with the National Hockey League (NHL®), for the Bimbo Canada – 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star Contest. This nationwide, cross-category promotion presents an exciting opportunity for hockey enthusiasts across Canada to win one of three exclusive experiences at the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star weekend.

From September 14 to December 27, 2023, fans can participate in the contest and enter for a chance to win fantastic prizes, including three all-expenses-paid trips to the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star weekend from February 2 and 3, 2024, in downtown Toronto. Each grand prize package includes two event tickets, round-trip airfare, a three-night hotel stay, and $1,000 CAD in spending money, with an approximate retail value of $6,000 CAD.

"This partnership with the NHL® offers our consumers a unique and exclusive opportunity to experience the thrill of the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star weekend—a dream event for any NHL® fan," said Tania Goecke, Vice President, Marketing at Bimbo Canada. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and engaging promotions to Canadians, all while simply purchasing our high-quality baked goods and snacks. We look forward to the excitement this promotion will generate among hockey fans."

The 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star weekend is an immersive experience, featuring both the skills competition and the all-star game, fan fair events, exclusive parties, appearances by NHL alumni, and much more. It is a celebration of hockey that extends beyond the game, and Bimbo Canada is delighted to provide its consumers with an opportunity to be part of this exhilarating event.

In addition to the three grand prizes, 15 weekly prizes are available, each consisting of a $500 CAD NHLShop.ca gift card. Entry into the contest is simple—consumers can locate the QR code on Bimbo Canada's packaging or visit the website at allstarcontest.ca. No purchase is necessary. Consumers can earn three additional entries by uploading a receipt as proof of purchase from Bimbo Canada's beloved brands, including Dempster's®, POM®, Bon Matin®, Villaggio®, Little BitesTM, Vachon®, Ben's, and Hostess®.

The Bimbo Canada – 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star Contest is being promoted through various channels to ensure that hockey fans do not miss this opportunity, including in-store Ice Re-surfacer displays, product packaging featuring contest details, digital and social media activations and NHL website banners throughout the contest period. Agency partner Solutions with Impact worked on the development and execution of the program.

For more detailed information, including official rules and regulations, please visit www.allstarcontest.ca.

About Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 110 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 18 brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Natural Bakery®, Little BitesTM, Vachon® and Takis®. We are proud to feed Canadian families with safe, high-quality products they can trust made by Canadians, for Canadians at 16 bakeries, 15 distribution centres and 191 depots across the country.

Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company. Together, we are Nourishing A Better World with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly productive and deeply humane company. The company is dedicated to building a diverse workplace that promotes equity and belonging, where all associates can develop and contribute to the transformation of the company, the baking industry and our communities.

