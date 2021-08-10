Access to vaccinations around the world is critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, to-date, more than 80 per cent of eligible Canadians have received their first COVID-19 vaccine and more than 65 per cent are fully vaccinated. In many countries, less than two per cent of people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

"One of our beliefs is We Are One Community," said Joe McCarthy, President, Bimbo Canada. "This is true not just for the communities that we live and work in, but with our neighbours around the world. We are pleased to support UNICEF's efforts for a more equitable global vaccination plan and help contribute to keeping people healthy and safe."

UNICEF is the global leader in vaccine delivery and has been tasked with procuring and delivering two billion doses of the vaccine before the end of the year. It costs approximately $4.81 to deliver and administer the required two doses which will be distributed to people in low income countries.

Bimbo Canada is also encouraging its associates and its consumers to help inspire a better world. From now until September 6, 2021, the Government of Canada will match dollar for dollar every donation made by individual Canadians to UNICEF's #GiveAVax Fund (to a maximum of 10 million dollars). To donate, please visit UNICEF Canada.

Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 100 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 18 brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Vachon® and Takis®. Bimbo Canada is proud to feed Canadian families with safe, high-quality products they can trust made by Canadians, for Canadians at 16 bakeries, 15 distribution centres and 191 depots across the country. Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company. Together, they are nourishing a better world with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly productive and deeply humane company. The company is dedicated to building a diverse workplace that promotes equity and belonging, where all employees can develop and contribute to the transformation of the company, the baking industry and our communities.

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

