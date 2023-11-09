Project set to "green" every form of airport access under Billy Bishop Airport's purview and reduce noise in the process

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - This week, at the annual Airports Going Green Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) was awarded a 2023 Airports Going Green Honorable Mention in recognition of its project to make access to Billy Bishop Airport electric, representing outstanding achievement in pursuit of sustainability within the aviation industry.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's Marilyn Bell ferry – Canada's first zero-emission, 100 per cent electric ferry service. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

The Airports Going Green (AGG) Conference is the industry's leading sustainability forum, bringing together aviation sustainability leaders, experts, and innovators from around the world. Each year at the conference, award recognition is given to the projects, programs, or individuals who have demonstrated innovation and leadership in sustainability within the aviation industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Airports Going Green – the aviation industry's leading sustainability forum," said RJ Steenstra, President and Chief Executive Officer of PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. "With a long-term focus on sustainability, PortsToronto and Nieuport Aviation acted on the opportunity to invest in an innovative project that would significantly reduce the impact of airport operations in the surrounding community – making access to the airport electric. We are thrilled to be able to share our experience more broadly and encourage others in the industry to incorporate the wider airport ecosystem in sustainability planning."

"Reflecting the wants and needs of our communities, Nieuport Aviation and PortsToronto are well aligned in our vision of operating a cleaner, greener, and quieter airport for Toronto, Ontario, and Canada," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO of Nieuport Aviation. "This recognition from Airports Going Green is testament to the fact that convenience, choice and sustainability are not mutually exclusive—quite the opposite, in fact; they're all on offer for our valued passengers."

Fast Facts

The conversion of the Marilyn Bell to electric power reduces the airport's direct emissions by approximately 530 tonnes per year.

When operational, Billy Bishop Airport's new electric shuttle buses are expected to cleanly and quietly transport over 500,000 passengers to and from the airport per year.

Billy Bishop Airport's partnership with Bullfrog Power has kept Scope 2 emissions at zero for more than a decade.

Estimates indicate that Billy Bishop Airport's forthcoming fleet of six electric buses will remove approximately 2,100 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year.

Efforts to encourage alternative transportation to and from Billy Bishop Airport have been successful, with 41% of passengers choosing to walk, bike, take the shuttle or public transit from the airport.

The reduction in vehicle traffic to the airport has afforded Billy Bishop Airport the opportunity to reduce the footprint of vehicle access areas, including the adjacent Bathurst Quay /Canada Malting Silos site, which is being transformed into a vibrant community space and park located right at the airport's doorstep.

Learn more about the project here .

About the Airports Going Green Conference

The Airports Going Green® (AGG) Conference is the industry's leading sustainability forum, bringing together aviation sustainability leaders, experts, and innovators from around the world. Session topics include airport, tenant, and stakeholder collaboration strategies; innovations in renewable energy and alternative fuels; waste and recycling initiatives; emerging technologies; and much more. AGG is led by the Chicago Department of Aviation in partnership with AAAE.

About Billy Bishop Airport Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $1.2 billion in total economic output and $470 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) each year. Billy Bishop Airport supports 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations, and facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals.

Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards. With a focus on cleaner, greener and quieter operations, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has made significant upgrades in recent years to achieve its sustainability goals, which are reported on an annual basis. Billy Bishop Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto .

About Nieuport Aviation

Nieuport Aviation is the owner and operator of the Passenger Terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Backed by significant international expertise in managing aviation infrastructure, we are committed to world-class customer service. In addition to managing the Passenger Terminal, Nieuport Aviation offers passengers a free bus shuttle service between the airport and downtown Toronto, helping to provide a seamless travel experience.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and, Marine Terminal 52, which provides transportation, distribution, storage and container services to businesses at the Port of Toronto. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $14 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a nine-member board with representation from all three levels of government.

SOURCE Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

For further information: Media Contact: Jessica Pellerin, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, PortsToronto, Cell: (647) 298-0585, E-mail: [email protected]