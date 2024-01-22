The redesigned BillyBishopAirport.com reflects the exceptional passenger experience people have come to know and love at YTZ, in digital form.

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), was proud today to unveil the new BillyBishopAirport.com website. Redesigned and expanded to reflect the needs and interests of passengers, community members and business partners, BillyBishopAirport.com is your destination for all things YTZ – with a new look and feel, optimized search function, detailed passenger guides, and expanded business and community sections for a holistic view of operations, culture and environment at Billy Bishop Airport.

Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its exceptional passenger experience, and the new BillyBishopAirport.com website now delivers a digital experience that is in keeping with this standard by offering a new look and feel, user-friendly guides from curb to gate, and a site-wide search function that will get you the information you need – faster. (CNW Group/PortsToronto)

"Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its exceptional passenger experience, and the new BillyBishopAirport.com website brings the airport's digital experience up to this standard, with a new look and feel, user-friendly guides from curb to gate, and a site-wide search function that will get you the information you need – faster," says Deborah Wilson, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Features include:

A new search function that will help save you time by pinpointing the information you need.

User-friendly guides that will help you get to and from this convenient downtown airport, whether by car, bike, public transit, shuttle bus or on foot.

Discover the food and beverage options, shops, and services available for passengers and visitors to Billy Bishop Airport.

The new Destination YTZ guide showcases all things Billy Bishop Airport, from traveller stories, to art and historic exhibits on display to events and attractions here in Toronto or at any of our 20+ destinations in Canada and the U.S.

or at any of our 20+ destinations in and the U.S. Expanded "Corporate", "Business" and "Community" tabs, where visitors can learn about Billy Bishop Airport's award-winning Noise Management Program, access flight information for General Aviation pilots, read about our community investment and engagement work or discover more about our efforts related to the environment.

"The new website provides ease of access for visitors and a full representation of the airport's operations and community presence. It was important to us to reflect Billy Bishop Airport's business, community and environmental work on the website so that passengers as well as community members can be informed in just one click," continues Wilson.

Developed by Toronto-based 78Digital, the new BillyBishopAirport.com endeavours to conform to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA and is available in English and French.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output. Billy Bishop Airport supports 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations, and facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals.

Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards. With a focus on cleaner, greener and quieter operations, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has made significant upgrades in recent years to achieve its sustainability goals, which are reported on an annual basis. Billy Bishop Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto

SOURCE PortsToronto

