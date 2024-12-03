Passengers, employees, community members and airport partners come together to help the expected 300,000+ client visits who will access Daily Bread's services this month

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is pleased to announce that its November donation drive for Daily Bread Food Bank has raised $26,582.00 for Torontonians in need this holiday season. The drive was offered to passengers and employees through physical and digital signage, along with tiptap stands placed throughout the terminal building to make donating as simple as tapping a debit or credit card.

The funds will be used to support vital food programs across the city through Daily Bread's member network.

Warren Askew, Vice President, Airport, PortsToronto, and Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation, along with nearly 30 volunteers from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, present a cheque for $26,582 to Daily Bread President and CEO, Neil Hetherington. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

"I was among thirty employees from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport who had the opportunity to volunteer at the Daily Bread Food Bank facility this month as part of our donation drive and awareness campaign," says Warren Askew, Vice President, Airport, PortsToronto. "We saw first-hand how this donation will help provide vital food supplies that reflect the diverse cultural needs in our region and are distributed through Daily Bread's 129 member agencies throughout Toronto. Thank you to our passengers, employees, and partners who contributed to making a difference for families in need this holiday season."

"YTZ connects people and businesses across distances, but we're also making vital connections in our community," says Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation, "Over the past year, more than 150,000 new individuals started using food bank services for the first time, so the need is greater than ever. I'd like to thank all of our partners, passengers and employees who contributed to this very worthy cause."

"We thank our partners at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport for raising much needed funds for the second year in a row," says Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank. "Their efforts will enable us to distribute over 25,000 meals to our neighbours in need this holiday season."

More than 1 in 10 Torontonians rely on food banks, a 36% increase in unique clients compared to last year. Moreover, after paying rent and utilities, food bank clients have a median of just $7.78 left per person, per day to pay for all other necessities. For those who missed the donation drive but would still like to contribute, Daily Bread Food Bank graciously accepts donations at any time of the year at https://www.dailybread.ca/.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will offer US Preclearance in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto. To learn more, visit www.billybishopairport.com.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $28 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.

About Nieuport Aviation

Nieuport Aviation is the owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Backed by Canadian and international pension funds and supported by significant international expertise in managing aviation operations, we are committed to world-class customer service for the millions of customers using the airport. In addition to managing the passenger terminal, Nieuport Aviation offers passengers a free bus shuttle service between the airport and downtown Toronto, helping to provide a seamless travel experience. For more information, please visit www.nieuport.com. Since acquiring the airport terminal, Nieuport has invested $60 million in upgrades, recently opening the Aspire Business Lounge for Canadian travellers. Nieuport is further investing in the development of the US Customs pre-clearance facility, to be opened in 2025. For more information, please visit www.nieuport.com.

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank works towards long-term solutions to end hunger and poverty and runs innovative programs to support individuals living on low income and experiencing food insecurity. Daily Bread distributes fresh and shelf-stable food, and fresh-cooked meals to 205 food programs at 129 member agencies across Toronto. Daily Bread also publishes the influential Who's Hungry report - an annual survey measuring trends in food insecurity and poverty in Toronto to educate the public and spark policy change. To learn more, click here.

