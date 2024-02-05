Activations, events and giveaways to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Toronto's beloved downtown airport kick off today and will run throughout the year

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, is proud to launch a celebration to mark 85 Years of Flight at Toronto's downtown airport.

Conceived in the 1930s as the main airport for Toronto, the construction of what is now Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport was completed in 1939 by the Toronto Harbour Commission (THC), a predecessor organization of PortsToronto. At the same time, the THC built Malton Airport (now Toronto Pearson International Airport) as a secondary, alternate airport to be used in the event of weather.

PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport staff gather to launch a celebration to mark 85 Years of Flight at Toronto’s downtown airport. (CNW Group/PortsToronto)

On February 4, 1939, H.F. McLean of Montreal landed a Stinson SR-9F Reliant aircraft at Toronto's new airport, marking the beginning of 85 years of flight at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

That same year, on September 8, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport welcomed its first commercial passenger flight, as a charter flight carrying famed trumpet player and conductor Tommy Dorsey and his swing-band arrived in Toronto for a two-day engagement at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

These milestone anniversaries will bookend a celebration at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, commemorating the airport's past, present and future.

"Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has a long and storied history operating on Toronto's waterfront. Welcoming its first flight in 1939, the airport soon became an integral component of the war effort serving as a base for allied pilot training. In the years since, the airport has established itself as a valuable asset for the City of Toronto, Ontario and Canada, providing a transportation gateway for residents and visitors alike, enabling trade and tourism, driving economic impact, facilitating healthcare and creating jobs," says RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. "We look forward to many more years of providing award-winning service that keeps people moving, supports the economy and makes connections between Toronto and the world."

View a video showcasing the airport's journey, or visit BillyBishopAirport.com for a calendar of upcoming activities and to view a timeline of the airport's history featuring archival photos from the PortsToronto collection dating back to the 1920s and 1930s. Follow along and connect with us on social media at @BBishopAirport or with the hashtag #YTZ85.

Fast Facts

In its early years, from 1939 to 1943, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport served as a training ground for both the Royal Canadian and Royal Norwegian Air Forces, with neighbouring Little Norway Park named in honour of the Norwegian community that settled around the airport in 1940.





Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport maintains critical connections to medical care for Ontarians, providing a base for Ornge medevac services and medical transportation charities such as Hope Air to quickly and easily access Toronto's hospital system.





hospital system. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will offer US Preclearance in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and, Marine Terminal 52, which provides transportation, distribution, storage and container services to businesses at the Port of Toronto. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $14 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a nine-member board with representation from all three levels of government.

