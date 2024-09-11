Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Achieves Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) has received Level 1 Airport Carbon Accreditation in recognition of its carbon management and sustainability efforts. The recognition was confirmed yesterday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the Airports Council International – North America Annual Conference and Exhibition.

PortsToronto's Senior Manager of ESG, Juhi Matta, and Vice President, Airport, Warren Askew, receive Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1 at the Airports Council International – North America Annual Conference and Exhibition in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only institutionally endorsed, global carbon management certification program for airports. Program administrators independently assess and recognize the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through seven levels of certification. Level 1 requires the accredited airport to determine emissions sources within the operational boundary of the airport, calculate the annual carbon emissions, and compile a carbon footprint report.

"Achieving Level 1 Airport Carbon Accreditation is a significant milestone and reflects a strong commitment to sustainability by the airport. This achievement recognizes our efforts over the last several years to operate a cleaner, greener, quieter airport, and marks a significant milestone in our commitment to reducing our footprint. This kind of achievement not only demonstrates responsible aviation practices but also sets a positive example for other airports to follow. By better understanding our current impact, PortsToronto and its partners throughout the airport campus can continue to make informed decisions, champion responsible aviation practices, and drive progress toward our shared sustainability vision," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

"The best first step toward driving consistent, measurable improvement is to comprehensively track impacts and activities," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation. "The framework provided by ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation program has given us a solid foundation to build upon the already significant steps taken to make YTZ a cleaner and greener airport. A clear understanding of where we are on our sustainability journey allows all partners at the airport to align on where we want to be—and, importantly, on the steps we need to take to get there."

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is powered by clean, renewable electricity through Bullfrog Power.

through Bullfrog Power. Since 2010, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has avoided 20,231 tonnes of CO 2 .

That's equivalent to: 4,500+ cars taken off the road for one year. 9,825 hectares of forests grown for a year. 766,000+ light bulbs switched to LEDs.

. That's equivalent to: Introduction of Canada's first, all-electric ferry to service the island-based airport.

Forthcoming electric shuttle buses to reduce CO 2 emissions associated with current diesel-powered buses.

To learn more about Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's efforts to operate cleaner, greener and quieter, please click here to read our 2023 Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport ESG report.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 100 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will offer US Preclearance in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto.

About the Airport Carbon Accreditation

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management certification programme for airports. It independently assesses and recognises the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through 7 levels of certification: 'Mapping', 'Reduction', 'Optimisation', 'Neutrality', 'Transformation', 'Transition' and 'Level 5'.

Through its 7 levels of certification, Airport Carbon Accreditation acknowledges that airports are at different stages in their journey towards comprehensive carbon management. It is a programme for airports of all sizes, extending beyond hubs and regional airports with scheduled passenger traffic, to include general aviation and freight-focused airports.

