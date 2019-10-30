Biking in CDN-NDG: for all ages and abilities

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) is proud to announce enhancements to its cycling infrastructure. Using a bike for transportation is an effective way to fight climate change. The borough is responding in tangible ways to the needs of its residents, many of whom were among the almost half a million demonstrators on September 27 demanding more action to combat climate change.

In order to make bike paths safer and accessible to more vulnerable users such as the elderly and beginner cyclists, CDN-NDG installed 70 more bollards on Avenue Fielding. Anti-dooring zones were added on 9 streets:

Édouard-Montpetit

Lacombe

Barclay

Plamondon

Notre-Dame -de-Grâce

-de-Grâce Côte-Sainte-Antoine

Goyer

Fielding

Walkley

The Maisonneuve bike path received physical protection using the Qwick Kurb system, and 24 curb extensions were built in the borough to reduce motorized vehicle traffic speeds. In 2020, the borough will add 500 bike racks in CDN-NDG.

This summer, the borough funded the first Vélorution CDN-NDG program, a project carried out by the organization Cyclo Nord-Sud. The aim of this program is to raise awareness among residents of the benefits of regular cycling and to help them develop their urban cycling skills. It also teaches participants how to do their own bike repairs rather than paying to have them done.

Throughout the summer, mobile bike repair workshops and activities to introduce people to cycling, including one specifically for women, were organized in various parks. A total of 145 free repairs were carried out during the months of July and August. The program continued into the fall on weekends in October.

A variety of measures

Since access to transportation is recognized as a factor that helps break the cycle of poverty, the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce wants to encourage biking as a means of getting around. Although most of the efforts to support cycling in Montréal focus on the creation and improvement of infrastructure, these initiatives are sometimes not enough to make cycling both safer and more convenient for everyone.

Some residents face sociocultural or financial obstacles that limit bicycling. In some communities, cycling is less common, especially among women.

"We need to fight car culture and make cycling more accessible," says Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. "Beyond making the borough's bike paths safer, we are increasing cyclists' confidence with projects like Vélorution. Cycling is not just a means of transport: on top of being an affordable way of getting around, it can support women's emancipation and counter social isolation."

"I'm happy that the borough is taking action to encourage people from different backgrounds to develop their cycling skills," she adds. "Biking is good for physical, financial and environmental health."

"Cyclo Nord-Sud is pleased to count on the financial and logistical support of the Borough of Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce to encourage cycling equity, says Robin Black, coordinator with Vélorution CDN-NDG. While cycling continues to grow in popularity, marginalized communities continue to experience persistent barriers to adoption, barriers that are not addressed through infrastructure improvements alone."

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

For further information: Source: Borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce; Information: 514 872-4863

