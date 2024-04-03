Biggest Drop to Hit Canadian Snack Scene Happening at Loblaw

Feastables by Mr. Beast Chocolate Bars now available for the first time in Canada, at Loblaw locations across the country

BRAMPTON ON, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Get your tastebuds ready Canada because Loblaw is making waves - for the first time ever, Feastables by Mr. Beast Chocolate Bars are available in Canada, at Loblaw locations across the country. You can now get your hands on the Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Milk Crunch and Dark Chocolate bars. But wait, it gets better. For the entire month of April, the bars will be a part of the Hit of the Month program for the very special price of $3 each until the 30th, across all Loblaw banners.

Hit of the Month is one of Loblaw's biggest promotions to date, providing Canadians with the lowest possible price and best value on a variety of everyday essentials each month - and what better way to do that than with the world's most followed YouTube star, Mr. Beast. Always looking for new and exciting ways to surprise and delight customers, the bars are sure to be a hit, so get them at this amazing price while you can!

Feastables by Mr. Beast are available in Canada at Loblaw locations, including Loblaws®, Zehrs®, Your Independent Grocer®, Real Atlantic Superstore®, Provigo®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Valu-Mart®, Independent City Market®, No Frills®, Fortinos®, The Real Canadian Wholesale Club®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Pharmaprix® and Maxi® across the country.

