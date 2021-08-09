CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19; on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Prince Edward Island are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities to create a sustainable, low-carbon future for today's Island students while generating economic growth.



Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, and, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning; and the Honourable James Aylward, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for the purchase of 35 electric school buses to service Charlottetown and Summerside.

The 35 electric school buses will replace 35 diesel-powered buses during the 2021-22 fiscal year. Once replaced, the new fleet of electric buses will lower carbon emissions and provide students with a more efficient, sustainable transportation solution, part of Prince Edward Island's Climate Change Action Plan. This project also includes the installation of charging stations for each bus.

The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are each contributing more than $6.3 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. These new electric school buses will replace an aging diesel fleet, helping get students to school and back, and supporting a cleaner future for all islanders. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Building a green future for the next generation starts now. By investing in greener transportation solutions today, we are working to meet our climate target to shape the communities of tomorrow. The new electric school buses will show students in Summerside that their Government is committed to building a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly Canada for them."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As Islanders, we see the impact of climate change every day and recognize the importance of leading by example in reducing our carbon emissions. By adding 35 new electric buses to our existing 12 electric school buses, more students will experience each and every day the important steps we are taking as a province to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to become cleaner and more sustainable for future generations."



The Honourable Natalie Jameson, Prince Edward Island Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning

"It is important that Prince Edward Island continues to make investments into creating more sustainable and climate resilient communities. We want to continue to strive to be to role models in innovation, research and commercialization of clean growth."

The Honourable James Aylward, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $420 million in 175 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 175 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

