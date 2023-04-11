MONTREAL, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Student workers at Concordia have formed the Concordia Research and Education Workers' Union (CREW-CSN), affiliated with the CSN.

The workers wanted to have a democratic, autonomous union that would give them control over their collective bargaining, a militant union willing to fight for the social issues its members care about. Now it's a done deal. CREW-CSN will represent several thousand student employees of Concordia.

An engaged generation

"CREW-CSN represents a new generation that is committed to improving their working conditions but is also looking beyond that and thinking systemically about human rights, the environment and politics. We are proud to welcome these comrades from around the world to our confederation. They are proof that the fight the CSN has been waging for more than a hundred years remains as relevant as it has ever been."

– Caroline Senneville, CSN President

"Student workers at Concordia are essential to the running of the university," says campaign organizer Ria Mayer. "This new union gives us the chance to really fight for the pay, protections and conditions we deserve."

A shockwave that will long reverberate

Ria's coworker and comrade-in-arms Alex Angler explains what the CSN means to them: "In one word: solidarity. Our struggles as precarious workers are not unique in Concordia or in Québec. By being with other militant unions in Concordia or elsewhere, we can build a movement that will break the status quo."

Ria praised the determination of CREW-CSN members. "I'm so proud of everyone who played a part in the groundbreaking success of this campaign, no matter how small. Every card signed sends a shockwave through the halls of our institution that will reverberate for years to come."

About

CREW-CSN / STTREC-CSN represents thousands of research and education workers at Concordia University in Montreal.

Founded in 1921, the CSN is a union organization that works for a democratic, fair, equitable and sustainable society built on solidarity. As such, it participates in debates on many issues facing Québec society. It has more than 330, 000 members organized on a sectoral or professional basis into 8 federations and on a regional basis into 13 central councils, mainly in Québec.

SOURCE CSN

