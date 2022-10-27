Big Brothers Big Sisters Wins ICA and Bell Media's 2022 Inclusivity, Diversity, and Equity in Advertising (IDEA) Competition

– Big Brothers Big Sisters, in partnership with its agency Humanity, are awarded $1 million worth of inventory on Bell Media platforms for moving "Bigger Together - A Celebration of Self-Expression" campaign –

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA) and Bell Media announced today that Big Brothers Big Sisters and its agency, Humanity, have won the 2022 Inclusivity, Diversity, and Equity in Advertising (IDEA) Competition. The 2022 competition focused on campaigns highlighting LGBTQ+ communities with the winner awarded $1 million worth of inventory on Bell Media platforms. Big Brothers Big Sisters, a non-profit federation that has been championing the health and wellbeing of youth for more than 100 years, will debut the winning campaign in the coming months. The award-winning idea features a brand evolution that embraces self expression and champions authenticity in the eyes of the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

Big Brother Big Sister: Bigger Together - A Celebration of Self-Expression (CNW Group/Bell Media)

"The purpose and ambition shown in the entries made judging very hard and at times emotional, which is exactly what we wanted – the agencies and brands put everything into it," said Scott Knox, President & CEO, ICA. "I have no doubt that seeing the final campaign delivered by Humanity and Big Brothers Big Sisters will set a new standard, not only for diversity in marketing but excellence in authentic brand building. I look forward to seeing all of the entries in the competition come to life and thank all of our participants for sharing their powerful work with us."

"Thank you to this year's IDEA participants for another year of excellent entries which went above and beyond the brief," said Brandon Moonrei, Director, DSP Partnerships & Client Strategy, Bell Media. "Big Brothers Big Sisters' winning proposal showed creative excellence and ingenuity, in addition to a boldness to lead the way in inclusive branding and storytelling. We are thrilled to amplify this campaign on Bell Media platforms."

Open to national and international brands and their agencies, and judged by a specially curated jury of 14 diverse and established representatives from the Canadian media sector, the IDEA Competition seeks to create meaningful change in the media industry and to encourage greater representation of diverse communities in Canadian advertising campaigns while also encouraging diversity and inclusivity in the creative process.

About the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA)

Since 1905, ICA has been the recognized, not-for-profit association for Canadian advertising, marketing, media, and public relations agencies. ICA's mission is to Amplify, Protect and Transform the agency sector through advocacy, awards, community, consultancy, insight, networking, research, and training. ICA membership and board of directors represent some of the most recognized and influential businesses in our industry, both in Canada and internationally. Learn more at www.theica.ca

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 27 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; bilingual TV and streaming service Crave; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 109 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Pinewood Toronto Studios, Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

