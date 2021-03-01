"By listening to needs of both our dealers and consumers, BFGoodrich has improved everyday driving," said Sylvaine Cuniberti, Marketing Director, Canada. "Whether it is taking a family road trip or visiting a place that brings a sense of escape, BFGoodrich is there to help create long-lasting memories."

Featuring Aqua-Flume™ Technology, combined with advanced all-season† compounds, the Advantage Control has improved braking performance on wet roads. This technology displays a curvilinear groove system designed to evacuate water from under the contact patch. By doing so, consumers can expect all-season† control in their daily driving.

Consumers will also enjoy a more comfortable ride due to the Next Generation g-Wedge Sidewall Stabilizer™. This steadies the tire sidewall, allowing the Advantage Control tire to show crisp handling and provide a comfortable ride.

For more information and images, please visit bfgoodrich.ca.

About BFGoodrich

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich Tires delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrich.ca, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BFGoodrichCA/ or on Twitter at @BFGoodrichCAN.

1 Based on internal wet braking results from 80 km/h using a 2017 Honda® Accord versus the General® Altimax and Cooper® CS5 Ultra Touring in size 215/60R16 95V. Actual on-road results may vary. 2 Based on internal on-track noise on-track test results using a 2017 Honda® Accord versus Yokohama® Ascend GT tires in size 205/55R16 XL 91H. Actual on-road results may vary. 3 120,000 km limited treadlife warranty – T/H-rated; 105,000 km limited treadlife warranty – V/W rated. † While all-season tires are designed to provide reliable performance in moderate winter conditions, the use of four winter tires is recommended for optimal performance and may be mandatory in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE BFGoodrich® Tires

For further information: Media contact: Nicolle Vuotto, [email protected], Office: 902-541-2484