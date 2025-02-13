Ultra-high performance summer tire joins the g-Force Family

g-Force Phenom T/A tire engineered to excel on both wet, dry pavement

Phased launch begins in Canada with 20 sizes available Feb. 14

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - BFGoodrich Tires has unleashed the g-Force Phenom T/A tire: an ultra-high performance summer tire that looks and plays the part by delivering excellent performance in both wet and dry conditions.

"We're thrilled to launch the g-Force Phenom T/A tire, which was built to be the easiest upgrade enthusiasts can make to boost the performance and look of their cars," said Andrew Besancon, Senior Director of Recreational Brands. "BFGoodrich has been engineering category-defining tires for more than 150 years. With this new tire, we're offering consumers strong performance and a smart value from a race-proven brand."

The g-Force Phenom T/A tire provides the following features and benefits:

Designed to corner: Stiff sidewalls, shallow shoulder blocks and offset shoulder grooves are designed to provide better feedback at the limit and enhance cornering stability.1

Engineered for grip: A dual-zone tread design features an optimized wet zone for water evacuation and a dry zone for maximum road contact for ultimate confidence and control.2

Built for braking: Its new summer silica-infused compound is tuned for ultimate performance and delivers wet grip, outperforming leading competitors.

The BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A tire has better wet braking distance than the Yokohama ADVAN Apex V601 tire and other leading competitors.3

Sizes and availability

BFGoodrich will roll out 50 sizes during the next two months, with 20 sizes available Feb. 14 and 30 additional sizes coming in April. The phased launch will continue with additional sizes later in 2025 and into spring 2026.

To find your size, availability and pricing, visit bfgoodrichtires.ca or your local BFGoodrich dealer.

The g-Force Phenom T/A tire, the newest entry in BFGoodrich's g-Force Family of tires, carries a 60-day consumer satisfaction guarantee.

About BFGoodrich Tires

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at BFGoodrichtires.ca and BFGoodrichRacing.com , as well as on Facebook at @BFGoodrichCA, on X (formerly Twitter) at @BFGoodrichCAN, and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires and TikTok at @BFGoodrich.

_____________________________ 1 Based on internal Braking Distance, Autocross in Wet Handling, and Dry Analytical Adherence results using a 2019 Genesis G70 vehicle with BFGoodrich g-Force Sport Comp-2 tire in size 245/40ZR18 93W versus BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A tire in tire size 245/40R18 XL 97Y. Actual on-road results may vary. 2 Based on internal Braking Distance, Autocross in Wet Handling, Max Handling, and Dry Analytical Adherence results using a 2019 Genesis G70 vehicle with BFGoodrich g-Force Sport Comp-2 tire in tire size 245/40ZR18 93W versus BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A tire in tire size 245/40R18 XL 97Y. Actual on-road results may vary. 3 Based on internal wet braking tests at 50 mph comparing the BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A tire in tire size 245/40ZR18 XL 97W versus the Yokohama ADVAN Apex V601 tire in tire size 245/40ZR18 XL 97Y, the Falken Azenis FK 510 tire in tire size 245/40ZR18 97Y, the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 tire in tire size 245/40R18 XL 97W, and the Hankook Ventus V12 EV02 tire in tire size 245/40ZR18 XL 97Y, using a 2019 Genesis G70 vehicle. Actual on-road results may vary.

