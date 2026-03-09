TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers not to do business with Dianne Van Rossum (or Dianne Vanrossum), as she is not licensed to conduct mortgage brokering business in Ontario. There are potential risks if you obtain mortgages arranged by or through this unlicensed individual.

Consumers have fewer protections under the law if obtaining mortgages from unlicensed individuals and/or entities. In addition, unlicensed individuals may not fully understand mortgage products and may recommend a product that doesn't meet your needs.

Dianne Van Rossum (or Dianne Vanrossum) is reportedly soliciting mortgage business by contacting consumers either in person, or by phone and/or email, and encouraging them to provide her with money to put in towards a mortgage.

Dianne Van Rossum (or Dianne Vanrossum) accepts the funds but never deposits them to process a mortgage.

It has also been reported that Dianne Van Rossum (or Dianne Vanrossum) poses as a mortgage expert in Ontario and urges consumers, including seniors, to finance or refinance their homes, change the ownership of their properties, and/or later provide the proceeds from refinancing directly to Dianne Van Rossum (or Dianne Vanrossum).

Dianne is using the following contact information:

If you believe you may have been a victim of fraud involving these parties, please contact your local police department.

For reference, all individuals wishing to deal and/or trade in mortgages in Ontario must be licensed by FSRA.

A FSRA licence demonstrates that individuals and entities have met rigorous professional standards, including continuing education requirements.

This helps ensure that mortgage professionals have the skills needed to protect consumers and can recommend products that are suitable for you and your family.

FSRA licenses mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services.

Consumers are encouraged to check the public registry to ensure they are working with a licensed mortgage broker, agent, brokerage or administrator.

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca

For public inquiries, please email [email protected]

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario