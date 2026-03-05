News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Mar 05, 2026, 13:16 ET
TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $4,000 on Mai Anh (Cindy) Tran (Tran).
Tran contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended (Act) by receiving remuneration from a person other than her brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08 and by giving inaccurate information and documents when dealing in mortgages in Ontario contrary to section 43(2) of the Act.
FSRA issued this Order as a result of a settlement with Tran.
Learn more:
Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.
For media inquiries:
Lilian Kim
Sr. Media Relations Officer
Financial Services Regulatory Authority
(416) 617-8513
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Share this article