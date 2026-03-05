TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $4,000 on Mai Anh (Cindy) Tran (Tran).

Tran contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended (Act) by receiving remuneration from a person other than her brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08 and by giving inaccurate information and documents when dealing in mortgages in Ontario contrary to section 43(2) of the Act.

FSRA issued this Order as a result of a settlement with Tran.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario