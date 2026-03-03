TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has released its Q4 2025 Solvency Report for Defined Benefit Pension Plans, and they continue to remain financially stable and strong in an unstable global economic environment. The report, which covers the period October 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, reveals a median pension solvency ratio of 124 per cent – unchanged from the year's record high in the previous quarter.

"After a volatile first half of 2025, the year finished on a strong note, driven largely by positive equity market performance and the continued resilience of Ontario's pension plans during the second half," said Andrew Fung, Executive Vice President, Pensions, FSRA. "While these results are positive, plan sponsors and administrators should remain vigilant in the face of potential risks in 2026, including interest rate movements, equity market corrections, and ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty."

FSRA is committed to the stability and security of Ontario's pension plans and encourages the use of stress testing, modelling, and other analytical tools to assess risks and support long-term financial stability.

FSRA releases its solvency report each quarter to assess the financial health of Ontario defined benefit pension plans. The report provides timely information to plan members about the performance of their plan and the state of the economy both nationally and internationally.

