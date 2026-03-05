TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has issued an order to refuse to renew the mortgage agent licence of Frank (Frankie) Attard ("Attard") and to impose five administrative penalties in the total amount of $25,000 on Attard.

Attard contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c. 29, as amended (the Act) as follows:

By giving false or deceptive information and documents when dealing in mortgages in Ontario, contrary to section 43(2) of the Act;

By providing false or misleading information to FSRA, contrary to section 45(1) of the Act; and

By doing or omitting to do anything that might reasonably be expected to result in his brokerage failing to comply with a requirement under the Act, contrary to section 3 of Ontario Regulation 187/08.

Attard's conduct affords reasonable grounds to believe that he is not suitable to be licensed under the Act.

FSRA issued these orders as a result of Attard withdrawing his Request for Hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal.

