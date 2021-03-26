Beware of fraudulent representations by Goldbridge Investments Inc.

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) cautions Québec consumers about fraudulent representations being made by Goldbridge Investments Inc. on the website www.goldbridgeinvestments.com.

The website states that "Goldbridge Investments (Goldbridge) is an independent alternative asset management company […] Based in Edmonton, Canada and Irving, United States" and "regulated by the A.M.F."

The website also states that, when filing a complaint, "[…] clients of Goldbridge Investments may also write to the Ombudsman of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers." The website refers to "Marielle Cohen-Branche, Ombudsman of the AMF," and includes postal and Internet addresses similar to those of the AMF.

The AMF wishes to clarify that Goldbridge Investments Inc. is not registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Moreover, no one named Marielle Cohen-Branche is or has ever been employed by the AMF; no member of the AMF's staff uses the title of "ombudsman"; the website address www.autorite.qc.ca does not go to a site administered by the AMF; and the postal address indicated on the website does not match the one used by the AMF.

The AMF is taking the necessary steps to set the record straight.

We therefore recommend that you perform the following checks and steps before purchasing insurance or financial products from an individual or firm that claims to be registered with or certified by the AMF:

Check the Register of firms and individuals authorized to practise or contact the AMF Information Centre to find out whether the individual or firm involved is duly registered with the AMF

Call the firm or individual at the telephone number appearing in the Register to find out whether the offer that has been made to you is valid

Never share your personal information or transfer any money before performing these checks

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Website: www.lautorite.qc.ca

Twitter: @lautorite

LinkedIn: Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

