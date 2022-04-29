"Drake is a Canadian icon, and we're an iconic Canadian retailer, it's the perfect pairing," says Gwennaëlle Varnier, Vice President, Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Ever since he filmed his music video in our store, we've been looking for ways to work together again. Drake understands what Shoppers Drug Mart means to Canadians, and that together we can bring an exclusive, exciting product to his fans and our customers across the country."

Shoppers Drug Mart continues to grow one of Canada's biggest beauty departments by expanding its offering of new brands across all categories, offering customers a wide selection of beauty products available at a variety of price points.

"This is just one example of the new brands we're launching," continued Varnier. "From trending celebrity cosmetic collections and cleaner beauty lines, to global emerging beauty brands, we're building our beauty department to be a go-to destination for beauty lovers in Canada."

"Drake and I are both excited and honoured that Better World Fragrance House is now available where we shopped as kids," says Matte Babel, Chief Brand Officer at DreamCrew. "It's a full circle moment that makes for the perfect retail partner."

Better World Fragrance House Collection includes:

Carby Musk - Musk. Constructed unlike any other fragrance, Carby Musk is developed with Trail Air technology, which means it's made to linger in the air longer. The layering of sweet, velvet powdery musks along with musks of soft floral, amber and marine connotations make it incredibly unique and a must have.

- Constructed unlike any other fragrance, is developed with Trail Air technology, which means it's made to linger in the air longer. The layering of sweet, velvet powdery musks along with musks of soft floral, amber and marine connotations make it incredibly unique and a must have. Sweeter Tings - Oriental Gourmand. A nostalgic and addictive fragrance with subtleties of comfort and goodness. The Italian citrus supported by precious woods from Haiti and North America , combined with floral rose, and Iris from Europe exemplifies the connectivity of storytelling through scent

- A nostalgic and addictive fragrance with subtleties of comfort and goodness. The Italian citrus supported by precious woods from and , combined with floral rose, and Iris from exemplifies the connectivity of storytelling through scent Williamsburg Sleepover - Floral Woody Musk . This luminous fragrance captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights. The red roses, succulent blond woods and warm luminous ambers combine for a story of freedom and sensuality. The patchouly groves of Indonesia and the Ylang Ylang fields of Madagascar emanate confidence and intimacy for seduction in a candle.

- . This luminous fragrance captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights. The red roses, succulent blond woods and warm luminous ambers combine for a story of freedom and sensuality. The patchouly groves of and the Ylang Ylang fields of emanate confidence and intimacy for seduction in a candle. Muskoka - Oriental Woody. The magical mist of Guaiac Wood, Cloves and precious Sandalwood perfectly captures the smoldering warmth of burning woods and golden embers. This is a warm and woody fragrance that emulates the feeling of cozy, comfort and campfire.

- The magical mist of Guaiac Wood, Cloves and precious Sandalwood perfectly captures the smoldering warmth of burning woods and golden embers. This is a warm and woody fragrance that emulates the feeling of cozy, comfort and campfire. Good Thoughts - Floral. The Brazilian Oranges, Canadian fir trees, Bulgarian roses and Australian sandalwood create a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by bright vibrant freshness for a captivating positive scent.

For more information visit shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/beauty/bwfh

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Better World Fragrance House (BWFH):

Drake's relationship to scent is deeply personal. For years Drake has used scent on the road traveling around the world to better his immediate surroundings with familiarity and comfort. His experience prompted the idea of 'bettering your world' through scent. Established in 2021, Better World Fragrance House is an expression of that connection, a physical manifestation of memories. The signature scent Carby Musk, is a soy blend candle that contains notes of soft floral, amber, and marine connotations with Trail Air technology. The permanent collection evokes emotion, passion, and direction and includes Williamsburg Sleepover⁠, Sweeter Tings⁠, Good Thoughts⁠, and Muskoka. A gold marker adds the finishing touches with the ability to customize each candle, as a means for expressing yourself artistically or to create the perfect gift.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: Media Contact: Loblaw Public Relations, [email protected]