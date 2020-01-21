Better service for residents: A new Accès Montréal office in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is inaugurating its new Accès Montréal office.

The new multipurpose space, still located at 5160 Boulevard Décarie, has been renovated to make it more welcoming, so that even a short wait will be pleasant. A digital queue management system has been implemented, as well as a screen displaying important messages and informative videos.

With the advent of the new Montréal.ca platform, the borough had no choice but to keep pace with the Ville de Montréal's technological advances and offer services in keeping with the times. Since many transactions and service requests are now done online, the Accès Montréal office employees have more time to support and advise residents making requests.

3 in 1: Superb layout planning

With its movable furnishings, the space is designed to be transformed depending on the needs of users. During the day, it can act as a service centre while also making meeting rooms available to municipal employees, while in the evening, it can quickly be rearranged to host the Borough Council or a variety of related activities such as public consultations.

By opting for modular organization, the borough is maximizing the use of its rented space and reducing the cost of this budget item by 20% (for the office located on Boulevard Décarie).

In addition, the borough took the opportunity provided by this renovation to install showers on the premises, in order to encourage employees to use active means of transportation to get to work.

A central location to better serve residents

In the upcoming months, the permit office, currently located on the 8th floor of the building, will move to the ground floor across from the new Accès Montréal office. That way, residents will no longer have to go to a different floor for that service.

