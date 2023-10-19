SELKIRK, MB, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Five active transportation projects across Manitoba's Interlake region will benefit from a federal investment of more than $1.1 million, as announced today by the Honourable Dan Vandal.

In Selkirk, funding will support the installation of a separated bike lane on Mercy Street and the construction of a multi-use pathway from Eveline Street into Selkirk Park. The new 3 kilometre bike lane on Mercy Street will provide a safe and accessible route from Pittsburg Avenue to Greenwood Avenue and will meet the existing east-west pathway along Manitoba Avenue. Additionally, the multi-use pathway new dedicated link will benefit residents and especially local students, who will be able to safely bike to school from almost any area in Selkirk.

In the Rural Municipality of Rockwood, funding will go towards a new regional trails system. The project involves converting a retired railbed line into approximately 5 kilometres of multi-use pathway to provide easier routes for walking, biking, and other forms of active mobility within the surrounding areas.

Funding will also support the installation of a pedestrian bridge and signalized crossing in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews. This project will complete an important link in the regional active transportation network by connecting the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews and West St. Paul to St. Clements and Selkirk. This bridge will make it easier for local residents to access the Trans Canada Trail system and networks connecting as far as the City of Winnipeg. Once complete, the new bridge will better connect the communities in the Interlake region, which will promote active transportation as a healthier and greener way to travel.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and creating tight-knit communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all!

"Today's announcement supports communities across the Interlake region of Manitoba in building safe transportation options for residents to access schools and travel easily through surrounding areas. Pedestrian bridges, bike lanes, and trail systems are key to promoting active living, enabling safe biking to and from school, and providing safer, greener, and more active travel options."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, , Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor,, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Guided by our Active Transportation Strategy and supporting the Canada-aligned greenhouse gas reduction targets set out in our GHG Accountability By-law, we're another step closer to our vision of having every urban resident of Selkirk living within two residential blocks of protected Active Transportation pathways. This initiative not only promotes a healthier and more active lifestyle for our residents, but also contributes to our shared responsibility in reducing carbon emissions. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Canada for their invaluable support and funding for these projects. Together, we are building a more connected, greener, and vibrant Selkirk for all."

His Worship Larry Johannson, Mayor of Selkirk

"We are so fortunate to have been a recipient of this funding to promote active transportation in our municipality. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for their support and look forward to our continued relationship."

Wes Taplin, Reeve of the RM of Rockwood

"The goal of the PTH9 trail project is to connect all our trail system to neighboring communities and provide safe access for users at intersections with the installation of pedestrian light crossings. The trails are used by the community as linear parks and promote a healthy community."

Her Worship Joy Sul, Mayor of the RM of St. Andrews

The Government of Canada is investing $1,106,000 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund.

is investing in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has announced an unprecedented $22.6 billion invested in more than 1,400 transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

has announced an unprecedented invested in more than 1,400 transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

