Bestselling Author Daniel Pink to Keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2024, Highlighting Behavioral Science and Creativity in IT Transformation

Info-Tech Research Group announces bestselling author and Chief Insight Officer Daniel Pink as a keynote speaker for the Info-Tech LIVE 2024 conference in September at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Pink's address for the audience of technology leaders will focus on harnessing business creativity and behavioral insights to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations increasingly seek innovative strategies to stay competitive and foster growth in the era of Exponential IT, Info-Tech Research Group has announced that Daniel Pink, chief insight officer and bestselling author, will be a keynote speaker at its annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024. Known for his groundbreaking work in business innovation and human behavior, Pink will offer technology leaders and IT professionals invaluable insights on leveraging strategies to enhance organizational performance and drive innovation.

Info-Tech Research Group has announced bestselling author and Chief Insight Officer Daniel Pink as a keynote speaker for its conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, set to take place in September at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"The exponential advancements in technology, driven by catalysts such as Gen AI, robotics, quantum computing, and chip manufacturing, are fundamentally reshaping the leadership paradigm. Organizations who adopt a forward-thinking approach to advanced, progressive leadership will embrace the uncertainties and opportunities introduced by these advanced technologies," says Gord Harrison, chief research officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "We are pleased to have Daniel Pink, a bestselling author and world-renowned leadership speaker, at Info-Tech LIVE 2024 to explore how IT leaders can leverage behavioral insights and creative strategies to drive sustained success and navigate the complexities of this new era."

For the past two decades, Daniel Pink's books have inspired individuals and organizations worldwide to rethink how they operate and live. His extensive research on creativity, motivation, and human behavior has culminated in five New York Times bestsellers, including The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward and Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us. Pink's thought-provoking insights have won multiple awards and have been translated into 42 languages.

In addition to his bestselling books, Pink hosted and co-executive produced "Crowd Control," a National Geographic series on human behavior, which aired in over 100 countries. His MasterClass on sales and persuasion ranks among the most popular on the platform, and his TED Talk on the science of motivation has garnered over 40 million views. Pink is a frequent guest on NPR, PBS, and other global TV and radio networks.

Pink's editorial contributions include roles at Fast Company and Wired, and he has been a business columnist for The Sunday Telegraph. His work has also appeared in other leading publications such as The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, and The Atlantic.

Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas from September 17 to 19, promises to be a landmark event for the IT industry, with over 2,000 IT executives, thought leaders, industry analysts, and technology experts expected to attend. The annual conference from the global research and advisory firm provides attendees with cutting-edge research, strategic insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities. With the 2024 conference theme of Exponential IT in Motion, this year's cohort will gain unique perspectives on navigating the complexities of modern business landscapes and driving their organizations toward greater innovation and efficiency.

To secure a spot for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, register at Info-Tech LIVE 2024.

Updates and new details about speakers, agendas, and exclusive event experiences can be found via LinkedIn and X over the coming weeks.

Other Recent Speaker Announcements for 2024

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas, this premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to cover the insights presented at Info-Tech LIVE or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418