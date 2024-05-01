Best Theratronics workers go on strike after company's 0% offer

KANATA, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 1541 who work at Best Theratronics – a company in Kanata, Ont. that manufactures medical devices – went on strike this morning after the company refused to budge on major concessions, including a proposed two-year contract with zero wage increases.

"We are dealing with an affordability crisis right now and having zeros on the table is untenable for our members, with the rising cost of living," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Members of Unifor Local 1541 who work at Best Theratronics went on strike this morning. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Strike action is not something we take lightly, and we will stand by our members until Best Theratronics gets back to the table with a fair offer in hand."

The company is also pushing the right to hire uncertified workers to do the work of machinists.

"We are concerned the company is cutting corners and it becomes a safety issue," said Local 1541 President Steve LaBelle.

"This is a devaluing of Skilled Trades. Our members have the proper skills and certification to do their jobs and want to get back to work when the company addresses their concerns and shows them the respect they deserve."

Local 1541's 44 members work as machinists, maintenance workers, machining process specialists, electrical inspectors, mechanics, and lead pourers amongst other positions.

Best Theratronics develops and manufactures external beam therapy units, self-contained blood irradiators, and cyclotrons for hospitals, medical and research facilities.

The last contract expired March 31, 2023.

