Best Theratronics continues bad faith bargaining without intention to end strike action

KANATA, ON, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Best Theratronics continues to bargain in bad faith with no apparent intention to negotiate an agreement to resolve the nearly 10-month long strike action at its Kanata, Ont. facility.

"It is completely unacceptable that we continue to see bad faith bargaining from this employer," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Since May 1, 2024, the workers at Best Theratronics have engaged in a legal strike. In the four-month period leading up to the strike, and throughout the course of the strike, the company refused to bargain before finally coming back to the table on Jan. 28, 29, and Feb. 7, 2025. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"This company has violated labour laws, showed contempt towards our members, and has not been held accountable for these actions in any way. The system has failed these workers repeatedly because the rules are made for those who follow them. This employer has blatantly disregarded these workers' rights and continues to get away with it. It is disgraceful."

As a result of the company's refusal to reach an agreement, Unifor sent a letter to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), where it had filed an unfair labour practice complaint in June 2024, alleging the company's actions violated, and continue to violate, numerous provisions of the Canada Labour Code. The hearing for the union's original complaint concluded in November 2024.

"It's been nearly three months without a decision from the labour board, which is absolutely shameful," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "Had we received a decision in a timely manner, our members might not be on a picket line right now."

Since May 1, 2024, the workers at Best Theratronics have engaged in a legal strike. In the four-month period leading up to the strike, and throughout the course of the strike, the company refused to bargain before finally coming back to the table on Jan. 28, 29, and Feb. 7, 2025.

On February 7, it appeared Unifor had reached a deal with the company, only to have the owner of the company, Krishnan Suthanthiran, continuously raise new issues and conditions to signing it.

The latest company demand is for workers to end the strike but not return to work for an unspecified period of time while non-unionized workers continued to work and get paid.

The members of Local 1541, who manufacture medical equipment used in cancer treatments, went on strike after being offered zero wage increases for two years. On May 10, members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) also went on strike at Best Theratronics.

"We remain hopeful, but it's been a tough winter and it's unfathomable that we're heading into spring still on strike," said Unifor Local 1541 President Steve LaBelle. "This has been very tough on our members. They deserve better from the company, and they deserve a decision from the labour board on our complaint."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.