Best of Prime 2019 Reveals What Entertained and Excited Prime Members Across Canada and Around the World

Prime welcomed more members worldwide this year than any year before

Members worldwide enjoyed more moments than ever before with their video, music, reading and gaming benefits

Ed Sheeran was the most streamed artist worldwide and listeners' favourite albums included Lover by Taylor Swift and WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO by Billie Eilish

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) What a year for Prime members! Today, Amazon is celebrating the Best of Prime 2019, revealing how Prime members chose to enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon this past year. The most purchased items this past year by Prime members globally were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

Best of Shopping

Prime members saved time and money this year with speedy delivery and exclusive deals:

Members in Canada saved time by avoiding millions of trips to the store with their shipping benefits.

alone, members sent millions of gifts this past year. Members gobbled up tons of savings…and ice cream. Turkeys, roses and ice cream were the three best-selling Whole Foods Market deals in Canada this past year for Prime members.

Best of Entertainment

Members worldwide enjoyed more moments than ever before with their video, music, reading and gaming benefits. Here's a look at the entertainment they loved most:

Prime Video

Members kept up with the hottest Amazon Originals:

Members love Jack Ryan . This year, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan returned to Prime Video for its second season and had the biggest global premiere of any Amazon Original series.

. This year, returned to Prime Video for its second season and had the biggest global premiere of any Amazon Original series. Fleabag is Certified Fresh, holding a 100 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

is Certified Fresh, holding a 100 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is our most awarded original series ever with a total of 16 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, 5 Critics Choice and 3 SAG Awards.

is our most awarded original series ever with a total of 16 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, 5 Critics Choice and 3 SAG Awards. This just in - The Report had the biggest global premiere of any Amazon Original movie this year.

Amazon Music

Prime members worldwide enjoyed Amazon Music with listeners streaming the hottest new releases over the last year:

The most streamed artist worldwide was Ed Sheeran .

. Listeners' favourite albums included Lover by Taylor Swift , WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? by Billie Eilish and the No.6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran .

by , by Billie Eilish and the by . Top streamed songs across the year were "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber , "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus , "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello , "Sucker" by Jonas Brothers , and "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish.

and , "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X featuring , "Señorita" by and , "Sucker" by , and "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish. The most requested song on Alexa via Amazon Music was "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus .

Twitch Prime

Members around the world upped their game with Twitch Prime this past year:

The most popular Twitch Prime in-game loot this year was for League of Legends, Apex Legends, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. Plus, Prime members enjoyed a year's subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

Prime members can also enjoy a selection of free games each month. Some of the most popular free games with Twitch Prime this year were Pikuniku, Downwell, Dear Esther and Hyper Light Drifter.

Prime Reading

Members embraced their inner bookworm with Prime Reading:

The top five most read titles across Canada were "The Bad Seed", "The Boy I Hate", "Only You", "Evidence of the Affair" and " My Best Friend , the Billionaire (The Billionaire Kings Book 1)".

were "The Bad Seed", "The Boy I Hate", "Only You", "Evidence of the Affair" and " , the Billionaire (The Billionaire Kings Book 1)". Some of the most borrowed titles by genre in Canada included, "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change" (Business & Investing); "A Practical Guide to Emotional Intelligence" (Health, Family & Lifestyle); "A Case of Need" (Mystery & Thriller); "The Man in the High Castle" (Science Fiction & Fantasy); and " Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (Young Adult).

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 33 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Eligible customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.ca/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Methodology

The Best of Prime 2019 analyzed how Prime members enjoyed their Prime benefits from October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019, unless otherwise noted. Amazon Music data was analyzed from November 1, 2018 through November 1, 2019 and includes all Amazon Music listeners, not limited to Prime members. Data for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Report was collected from October 31, 2019 – December 1, 2019. Information included in these results examines data at a collective level, without viewing personal information by specific Prime members.

