AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Best Lawyers®, the world's oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession, today announces the release of the 19th edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™ and the fourth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™. These prestigious accolades celebrate Canada's top legal professionals and represent the top 6.4%, providing essential insights and guidance to clients and peers.

Best Lawyers Releases the 2025 Editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada™

The 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada features 8,362 lawyers across 26 metropolitan areas and 77 practices showcasing exceptional talent across 1,261 firms. The fourth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada honors 1,846 emerging legal talents across 21 metropolitan areas and 59 practices. These honorees reflect the profession's future, recognizing the next generation of leaders from 321 firms, backed by more than 533,000 votes.

This year's edition celebrates 420 "Lawyer of the Year" honorees. This accolade reflects the rigorous peer-review process that underpins the Best Lawyers methodology, ensuring that only the most exceptional legal talent is recognized.

"The legal industry in Canada continues to evolve, and the professionals recognized in the 2025 editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada are at the forefront of this transformation," said Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "Their expertise, innovation, and commitment to excellence set the bar in the legal profession, guaranteeing top-notch client representation."

Administrative and Public Law and Trusts and Estates practice areas have seen a significant rise in recognized lawyers in recent years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing influence of government regulations and Canada's aging population, emphasizing estate planning and wealth transfer. Corporate and Commercial Litigation has also expanded due to the rise of Environmental, Social, and Governance issues, new regulatory demands and shareholder activism. These changes highlight the dynamic nature of the legal profession in Canada, with each area adapting to evolving challenges.

Best Lawyers is dedicated to acknowledging excellence across the legal industry, extending beyond major legal hubs for recognized lawyers like Toronto, Vancouver and Montréal to encompass legal talent across Canada. Best Lawyers helps clients find and connect with top legal professionals, offering legal marketing strategies to propel firms and the industry forward.

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

