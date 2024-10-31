AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Best Law Firms™, the gold standard in legal industry recognition, today announces the launch of its inaugural edition for Canada. Ranked by Best Lawyers® using a time-honoured research process, this comprehensive resource highlights the leading law firms nationwide, offering valuable insights for businesses and individuals searching for outstanding legal representation.

The Best Law Firms' rankings feature a tiered structure to reflect Canadian law firms' diverse scope and regional presence. National and regional firms are acknowledged across three tiers, and 27 firms have been awarded the prestigious title of "Law Firm of the Year" in 33 practice areas, representing the top 0.07% of firms across Canada with the highest level of positive feedback.

"Expanding Best Law Firms to Australia, Germany and now the Canadian legal market is a pivotal step for our company," said Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "Our mission is to connect clients with the best law firms globally, empowering them to access top-tier legal representation. This inaugural edition underscores the strength of the legal profession in Canada."

The 2025 edition of Best Law Firms – Canada™ identifies 1,231 standout firms representing the top 3% of the market regionally across 68 practice areas in 25 regions. This thorough analysis offers Canadians a guide to top-tier legal services nationwide. Additionally, 570 firms with a national presence were recognized across 34 practice areas, demonstrating their vast reach and expertise.

Firms are eligible for the Best Law Firms recognition by having at least one lawyer in the current edition of Best Lawyers in a relevant practice area and geographic location. Our in-depth research process then evaluates each firm based on client and peer feedback, data supplied by the firm, lawyer evaluations and industry leader interviews.

The Best Law Firms' selection process is built on integrity and transparency, ensuring that the finest Canadian legal practices are recognized. Using a multi-dimensional approach, the rankings present a fair, objective evaluation of law firms.

The complete rankings of Best Law Firms – Canada are available to the public at www.bestlawfirms.com. Clients can search by practice area, location and tier, ensuring a seamless process for finding the ideal legal partner.

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. It recognizes top legal talent through confidential evaluations by leading lawyers within their local market and specialty. Lawyers cannot pay to be listed; ensuring recognition is a true honour. Best Lawyers ranks law firms globally through its companion publication, Best Law Firms™, identifying the top firms across various practice areas based on feedback from clients and legal professionals. For more information, visit www.bestlawyers.com and www.bestlawfirms.com.

Contact:

Alliccia Odeyemi

Senior Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Lawyers