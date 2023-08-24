AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected legal rankings company, announces the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada™ and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™. Using Best Lawyers' transparent and globally respected Purely Peer Review® research process, these legal awards celebrate lawyers across 77 practice areas and 26 metropolitan areas.

Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected legal rankings company, announces the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada™ and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™.

"The 18th edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada and the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada showcase the exceptional accomplishments of the most esteemed lawyers across the country," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "By relying on the feedback of top lawyers on the aptitudes, strengths and professionalism of those they may be practicing against in mediation or across the aisle in the courtroom, Best Lawyers accolades stand out as a reliable and unbiased source of referrals for clients needing counsel."

Fewer than 7,300 lawyers were selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada. 432 of these lawyers received the "Lawyer of the Year" special categorization and recognition, awarded annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region with extremely high overall feedback from their peers.

The other special awards category in The Best Lawyers in Canada list calls attention to firms providing exceptional service in the country. "Law Firm of the Year" awards recognize a single top firm for its work in a specific legal practice area nationwide. Awards are determined based on a handful of factors including lawyer feedback, the number of lawyers included in Best Lawyers for that firm and practice area, the number of office locations a firm has, historical analysis of the firm's "Lawyer of the Year" awards, materials submitted by firms and the firm's overall scope and areas of expertise. This year, only 34 "Law Firm of the Year" accolades were announced.

Using the same trusted methodology as traditional Best Lawyers accolades, the lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada are earlier in their careers, typically only being in private practice for 3-8 years. Fewer than 1,400 lawyers were selected for inclusion in the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada.

To view the honorees included in the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada, please visit www.bestlawyers.com.

About Best Lawyers

For more than four decades, Best Lawyers publications have earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Click here to nominate a lawyer you believe should be recognized in an upcoming edition. For media inquiries, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Best Lawyers